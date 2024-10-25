2024 Women’s Wellness Index Report

Mothers Who Invest More in Their Own Well-Being Reap the Rewards

October/November 2024

Moms do it all, and although their lists of responsibilities can seem endless, the energy, time and monetary resources they can invest are limited. The Women’s Wellness Index finds that mothers who spend less time and money on their wellness have worse health. Mothers placing greater emphasis on their own wellness than they had in the past, however, see a health payoff.

    PYMNTS Intelligence’s 2024 Women’s Wellness Index explores the myriad factors impacting women’s health. The Women’s Wellness Index presents a comprehensive view of health outcomes by analyzing respondents’ reports of overall health, healthcare access, personal health spending and time dedicated to self-care. It also considers the resources needed to support women’s well-being.

    As part of this research, we investigated whether women tended to prioritize the health of other members of their household or themselves, whether that had changed in the past three years and how that impacted their healthcare spending for themselves. In doing so, we found that nearly half of mothers are prioritizing their own health more. This is important because dedicating more resources in this way meant women scored 5% higher than average on our Index. Higher scores reflect better health outcomes.

    In short, investing more in their own health pays dividends, the data suggests. And that can have a ripple effect, as this can also position these mothers to better care for their families.

    Moms Make Their Own Health a Bigger Priority

    In the past three years, many mothers have grown more empowered to embrace their own health goals. Data shows that 46% of mothers in nuclear families and 43% of single mothers emphasized their own well-being more in that time. This prioritization or emphasis can include focusing on their own health goals, spending more financial resources on their own health or devoting more time to self-care. As we will detail further in this edition, these moves are linked with better health outcomes.

    Unfortunately, the opposite trend is also true: Deprioritizing health is linked to worse health outcomes. Twelve percent of moms in nuclear families and 14% of single moms deprioritized their own well-being in the last three years. Just 6.5% of cohabitating women with no children reported this change.

    We focus on mothers here because women without children were less likely to note a change in their wellness priorities. Fifty-two percent of women who cohabitate with a partner without children reported no change to their wellness priorities. Approximately 2 in 5 focused more on their own health and well-being in the three-year span we measured. Compared to moms, roughly half as many cohabiting women with no kids lessened their health priorities. Overall, mothers’ shifting priorities led to more volatile health outcome trends — both positively and negatively.

    What about fathers? Data shows that fathers are more likely than mothers to prioritize their own health after having kids. These findings could link to our previous analysis, where the data suggested that women shoulder more of the caregiving burden for households. Fifty-six percent of single fathers focused more on their own health in the last three years, as did 48% of cohabiting fathers.

    Women Who Prioritize Their Own Health Average Better Health Outcomes

    The Women’s Wellness Index synthesizes a variety of variables and indicators to measure health outcomes. Women who moved to prioritize their own health in the last three years scored 5% higher, suggesting their increased investment garners better health. Thus, mothers who put more intention into their wellness and their households reap the rewards.

    Conversely, women who deprioritized their own health ended up with Index scores 17% lower than average. This is concerning, as mothers are twice as likely to have put their health on the back burner than women cohabitating with no children. These worse health outcomes could have implications for not only mothers but also those they care for.

    Intentionality about health in recent years is protective of women’s health, even if mothers still place others’ health above their own. In short, for mothers to be in their best shape to care for others, they should also pour into themselves. That can involve investments in time, energy and — as discussed in detail below — money.

    Women Who Prioritize Their Health Spend $263 More on Their Health Each Month

    Women who prioritize their health spend $901 on it per month. This is $263 more than the women who did not change their health priorities. The data suggests that women who make a concerted effort to spend on their own wellness gain health benefits. Remember that prioritizing one’s own well-being is linked with better health outcomes.

    Some could ask: Are women prioritizing their health and spending more because they are not as healthy? The findings show this is not the case. Women who reported having worse health in the last three years were actually less likely to have prioritized their health than their counterparts whose health and well-being had improved. Eighteen percent of women who said they had worse health in the last three years deprioritized their health in that time. In doing so, this group of women spent $720 on wellness monthly. That figure exceeds the amount for women who did not change their health priorities, but it likely reflects the greater medical expenses that can come with worse health rather than a more proactive, efficient use of funds.

    All in all, the findings highlight that increased proactive health spending would benefit moms — and those who rely on them.

    Conclusion

    The Women’s Wellness Index finds that many moms emphasized their own health and well-being more in the last three years. Doing so is linked to better health outcomes, showing that empowering mothers to embrace their wellness pays off. Women who prioritize their own wellness and health spend $263 more than average women on their health — and their investment pays off. Intentionality about their own health is the key for mothers to have better health outcomes. Overall, women who make a clear effort to budget for their own wellness reap the reward: improved health.

    Methodology

    The 2024 Women’s Wellness Index: Women’s Life Stage Priorities in Health and Wellness, a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and CareCredit, a Synchrony solution, is based on a survey of 10,045 U.S. consumers conducted from Nov. 10, 2023, to Dec. 6, 2023. The survey explored how women’s finances, time and social context impact their overall health and well-being. Our sample was census-balanced across key demographic variables. The average respondent was 48 years old, 51% identified as women, 33% had college degrees and 38% reported incomes of $100,000 or more per year.

    About

    For more than 35 years, the CareCredit healthcare credit card has been helping people get the care they want and need. From dentistry, veterinary care and hearing aids to prescription glasses and cosmetic surgery, CareCredit is a way for people to pay for care not covered by insurance — including elective procedures, copays, deductibles and coinsurance — often with special financing. CareCredit is now accepted at more than 260,000 provider and health-related merchant locations. CareCredit is a Synchrony solution. Synchrony is the largest provider of private label credit cards in the U.S. Visit carecredit.com to learn more.

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists include leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multi-lingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

    The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this report:
    Managing Director: Aitor Ortiz
    Senior Analyst: Story Edison, PhD
    Senior Writer: Anna Sofia Martin
    Senior Content Editor, Head of Reports: Matt Vuchichevich

    We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.

