May 2026
PYMNTS Data Book

The Emerging Middle Market’s Infrastructure Gap

When financial systems don’t keep up with the companies that need them most, growth is stifled.

Header image for the May 2026 PYMNTS Intelligence and i2c The Emerging Middle-Market data book. PYMNTS Intelligence data shows that fast-growing middle-market firms face cash, credit and systems gaps that delay growth investments.

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    Middle market firms that are growing rapidly aren’t short on ambition. What they lack is the internal financial infrastructure needed to expand. “The Emerging Middle Market: When Operational Complexity Grows Faster Than Financial Infrastructure,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report in collaboration with i2c, shows that the fastest-scaling firms face the most pressure around cash visibility, credit access, payments integration and delayed investment. Amid that challenge, banks, lenders and FinTechs have the opportunity to build tools for companies that are no longer small but not yet enterprise-level.

    The Financial Infrastructure Gap

    Cash Crunch

    Twenty-one percent of larger accelerating firms experience cash flow shortages weekly or daily. This is more than four times the 5% rate among larger established firms. Growth is intensifying cash pressure even among companies with meaningful revenue.

    Credit Mismatch

    Sixteen percent of smaller accelerating firms experience insufficient credit access. This share is close to the 15% rate for larger accelerating firms. Growth creates more pressure for access to credit even among companies with meaningful revenue.

    Personal Funding

    Thirty percent of larger accelerating firms cover at least half of their business needs with personal financing. Among larger established firms, just 4% do the same. For the fastest-growing firms, personal funds are becoming a core source of business financing, not a temporary bridge.

    Delayed Investment

    Eighty-nine percent of larger accelerating firms have delayed at least one strategic investment because of constraints in financial tools and processes. The firms most focused on growth are postponing the investments that could help them sustain it.

    Tool Gap

    Just 43% of larger accelerating firms say their financial tools match their current scale, compared with 75% of larger established firms. Fast growth is pushing firms beyond the systems they use to manage payments, cash flow, credit and reporting.

    Methodology

    The Emerging Middle Market: When Operational Complexity Grows Faster Than Financial Infrastructure” is a PYMNTS Intelligence and i2c collaboration based on a survey of 1,011 U.S. emerging middle market businesses. The survey was conducted Feb. 10–26, 2026, among owners, founders, vice presidents and executive directors. The report examines how gaps in systems integration, credit access and payment processes affect growing firms with annual revenue from $1 million to $50 million.

    About

    An award-winning global financial technology innovator powering credit, debit, prepaid, core banking, and money movement solutions, i2c unifies banking and payments in an all-in-one platform, transforming product personalization with a customer-centric architecture and accelerating speed-to-market with composable building-block solutions. Financial institutions and fintechs globally trust i2c to help them quickly and efficiently configure and scale differentiated financial offerings in an evolving, competitive market. Powered by innovation and driven by trust for more than 25 years, i2c blends modern ingenuity with expert reliability to supercharge exceptional banking and payments experiences for millions of users and billions of transactions worldwide. For more information, visit i2c and follow us on LinkedIn at @i2cinc.

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multi-lingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

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