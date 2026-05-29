The Emerging Middle Market’s Infrastructure Gap

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Middle market firms that are growing rapidly aren’t short on ambition. What they lack is the internal financial infrastructure needed to expand. “The Emerging Middle Market: When Operational Complexity Grows Faster Than Financial Infrastructure,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report in collaboration with i2c, shows that the fastest-scaling firms face the most pressure around cash visibility, credit access, payments integration and delayed investment. Amid that challenge, banks, lenders and FinTechs have the opportunity to build tools for companies that are no longer small but not yet enterprise-level.

The Financial Infrastructure Gap

Cash Crunch

Twenty-one percent of larger accelerating firms experience cash flow shortages weekly or daily. This is more than four times the 5% rate among larger established firms. Growth is intensifying cash pressure even among companies with meaningful revenue.

Credit Mismatch

Sixteen percent of smaller accelerating firms experience insufficient credit access. This share is close to the 15% rate for larger accelerating firms. Growth creates more pressure for access to credit even among companies with meaningful revenue.

Personal Funding

Thirty percent of larger accelerating firms cover at least half of their business needs with personal financing. Among larger established firms, just 4% do the same. For the fastest-growing firms, personal funds are becoming a core source of business financing, not a temporary bridge.

Delayed Investment

Eighty-nine percent of larger accelerating firms have delayed at least one strategic investment because of constraints in financial tools and processes. The firms most focused on growth are postponing the investments that could help them sustain it.

Tool Gap

Just 43% of larger accelerating firms say their financial tools match their current scale, compared with 75% of larger established firms. Fast growth is pushing firms beyond the systems they use to manage payments, cash flow, credit and reporting.

Methodology

“The Emerging Middle Market: When Operational Complexity Grows Faster Than Financial Infrastructure” is a PYMNTS Intelligence and i2c collaboration based on a survey of 1,011 U.S. emerging middle market businesses. The survey was conducted Feb. 10–26, 2026, among owners, founders, vice presidents and executive directors. The report examines how gaps in systems integration, credit access and payment processes affect growing firms with annual revenue from $1 million to $50 million.