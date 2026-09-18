September 2026
PYMNTS Data Dives

The Geography of an SMB Sales Surge

Large events may draw visitors from far away, but the sales lift can fade just beyond the metro line. The Geography of an SMB Sales Surge maps the uneven gains reported by small businesses and shows which locations, local conditions and preparation strategies were tied to stronger results.

Header image for the September 2026 PYMNTS Intelligence SMB Growth Data Dive. PYMNTS Intelligence finds a summer sales edge for SMBs in host metros, while firms just outside reported weaker gains.

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    Small businesses in World Cup host metros were more likely to report a stronger summer than businesses elsewhere. The gains didn’t spread beyond the metro boundary. This Data Book shows where sales increased, what businesses credited and how they prepared.

    World Cup Impact on SMB Sales

    Host Sales Rise

    43.4% of SMBs in host metros reported higher sales than in a typical summer, compared with 33.1% in non-host metros.

    Proximity Boost

    28.3% of SMBs located just outside a host metro reported higher sales. That trails the 43.4% inside host metros and even the 33.9% at least 50 miles away.

    SMBs Credit Local Factors

    79.4% of host-metro SMBs with higher sales credited local factors such as tourists, events and the local economy. The share was 73.6% outside host metros.

    Preparation Stayed Modest

    28.3% of host-metro SMBs spent less than $1,000 preparing for the season, compared with 22.8% of businesses elsewhere.

    Visibility Led SMB Preparation

    56.5% of host-metro small businesses updated online listings or ran ads aimed at visitors, making visibility their most common preparation strategy.

    Methodology

    The Geography of an SMB Sales Surge” is based on the September 2026 edition of the PYMNTS Intelligence SMB Growth Monitor. PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 529 U.S. small and medium-sized businesses with physical locations from July 10–21, 2026. The weighted sample included 136 businesses in World Cup host metros and 393 elsewhere. Researchers assigned businesses to metros using their ZIP codes. The findings show reported differences between locations, but they don’t prove the tournament caused them.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

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