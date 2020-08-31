Building An Accessible Digital World

As PYMNTS has heard often over the last several months, the COVID-19 virus has taken trends good and bad and pushed them into overdrive, as consumers’ needs have shifted and digitized dramatically overnight. That has left retailers, merchants and service providers searching for the best ways to meet their rising expectations and fill their exposed needs, as the world moves toward a “next normal” yet to come.

Data:

$2.1T: Estimated value of the mortgage underwriting industry.

100M: Number of U.S. users currently claimed by TikTok.

75%: Share of U.S. CFOs that made significant updates to allow AP staff to work remotely.

56%: Merchants’ average increase in transaction size when PayPal checkout is enabled.

16%: Share of gig workers who report living paycheck to paycheck with no savings.