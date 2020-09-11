Online shopping technology firm BigCommerce reported double-digit total revenue growth in the second quarter as it invested in its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. In digital onboarding, a number of financial institutions (FIs) are looking for new and engaging identity verification methods. And in fraud prevention, credit unions (CUs) and banks are working to accurately and cost-effectively find wrongful chargebacks. All this, Today in Data.

Data:



$175.8M: Approximate net proceeds for BigCommerce from its initial public offering.

70%: Share of consumers who don’t mind providing standard personal information to their financial institutions.

$0.38: BigCommerce’s non-GAAP net loss per share in Q2.

33%: BigCommerce’s total revenue growth in Q2.

$1B: Projected amount chargebacks will cost U.S. card issuers by 2023.