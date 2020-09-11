Today In Data

Digital Approaches To eCommerce And Banking

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Digital Approaches To eCommerce And Banking

Online shopping technology firm BigCommerce reported double-digit total revenue growth in the second quarter as it invested in its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. In digital onboarding, a number of financial institutions (FIs) are looking for new and engaging identity verification methods. And in fraud prevention, credit unions (CUs) and banks are working to accurately and cost-effectively find wrongful chargebacks. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

$175.8M: Approximate net proceeds for BigCommerce from its initial public offering.

70%: Share of consumers who don’t mind providing standard personal information to their financial institutions.

$0.38: BigCommerce’s non-GAAP net loss per share in Q2.

33%: BigCommerce’s total revenue growth in Q2.

$1B: Projected amount chargebacks will cost U.S. card issuers by 2023.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

7.9K
B2B Payments

How B2B eCommerce Drives Commercial Transit's Business Model Shift

Fiserv Adds Buy Now, Pay Later Option
6.0K
Buy Now Pay Later

Fiserv Adds Buy Now, Pay Later Option

Driving Commercial Adoption Beyond The Card
5.2K
B2B Payments

Looking Beyond The Card To Drive Commercial Adoption

Second Stimulus Check Not In GOP’s Pared-Down Package
4.7K
Economy

Second Stimulus Check Not In GOP’s Pared-Down Package

McConnell Says Senate Could Vote On Stimulus This Week
4.4K
Politics

McConnell Says Senate Could Vote On Stimulus This Week

3.4K
Digital Banking

Credit Suisse To Launch Digital Banking App

Mastercard
3.1K
Innovation

Mastercard Leads New Central Bank Digital Currency Test Platform

global payments
2.8K
B2B Payments

Payoneer Launches Global Cross-Border Payments Capabilities

Apple Inc.
2.8K
Apple

Apple's Sept. 15 Virtual Event To Reveal New Products

Apple Pay
2.8K
Apple Pay

Apple Pay Eyeing QR Code Transactions

Where People Spent Stimulus Payments
2.8K
Economy

Where People Spent Stimulus Payments – And Where They Didn’t

Mastercard Forms Alliance For Supply Chain Digitalization
2.6K
B2B Payments

Mastercard And Partners Form Supply Chain Digitization Alliance

2.5K
B2B Payments

Mondee Acquires Rocketrip To Expand Travel Spending Incentives

Snowflake cloud data firm
2.5K
IPO

Berkshire Hathaway To Buy $570M Stake In Cloud Computing Firm Snowflake

2.5K
Digital Payments

For-Profit Fundraising Firm Omaze Aims To Help Charities Recover From COVID-19