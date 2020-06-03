Bright Spots In Retail Rent And Restaurants

Mall owners are reporting a slight uptick in retail rent payments as the coronavirus crisis enters its fourth month. Two new earnings reports show that more than half of retailers are paying their rent, with a few exceptions. And in restaurants, it seems that carhops are now making a comeback, unexpectedly fueled by a global pandemic that has made social distancing the rule of the day and has reduced enthusiasm for indoor spaces. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

3.5K: Approximate number of Sonic Drive-In locations.

1975: The year McDonald’s started adding drive-through windows.

104: Number of mid-Atlantic retail properties that Federal Realty Trust owns and operates.

52%: Share of April rent collected by Retail Properties of America as of April 30.

54%: Approximate share of May rents that Federal Realty Trust has collected to date.