Today In Data

Bright Spots In Retail Rent And Restaurants Amid The Pandemic

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bright Spots In Retail Rent And Restaurants

Mall owners are reporting a slight uptick in retail rent payments as the coronavirus crisis enters its fourth month. Two new earnings reports show that more than half of retailers are paying their rent, with a few exceptions. And in restaurants, it seems that carhops are now making a comeback, unexpectedly fueled by a global pandemic that has made social distancing the rule of the day and has reduced enthusiasm for indoor spaces. All this, Today in Data.

Data:                               

3.5K: Approximate number of Sonic Drive-In locations.

1975: The year McDonald’s started adding drive-through windows.

104: Number of mid-Atlantic retail properties that Federal Realty Trust owns and operates.

52%: Share of April rent collected by Retail Properties of America as of April 30.

54%: Approximate share of May rents that Federal Realty Trust has collected to date.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

investments
9.8K
Investments

52 Boston Startups Net $1.5 Billion+ In May

4.6K
VISA

Visa’s Kevin Phalen: Moving B2B Payments From Acceleration To Execution

4.1K
Next-Gen Debit

MoneyLion: Navigating Customers’ New Financial Realities

4.0K
Payments Innovation

The Future Of Payments Beyond The Pandemic

Wells Fargo
3.5K
Bank Regulation

Wells Fargo Announces New Risk Management Hires And Strategy

Careem Recovery Far Away, But Super App Expands
3.4K
Ridesharing

Careem CEO: Full Recovery Far Away, But ‘Super App’ Expands

3.3K
Coronavirus

Is The Old-Fashioned Carhop About To Make A Comeback?

3.2K
Digital Payments

WSFS Bank: Plain Vanilla Digital Banking Won’t Cut It Any More

3.1K
Payments Innovation

The Rise Of Card-On-File Commerce

Savings Surge With Negative Effects For SMBs
3.1K
SMBs

US Savings Rate Soars As Consumer Spending Sinks – A Bad Sign For SMBs

Bitcoin Daily: Travala.com Sees Spike In Room Reservations; Leiden Law School Professors Examine Risks Of Depositing Crypto Into Custodians
3.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Chase Bank Agrees To Repay Crypto Fees; Digital Currency Platform Travala.com Sees Spike In Room Reservations

Western Union Enables In-App Donations
3.0K
Acquiring

Western Union Eyes Buying MoneyGram

contactless payments
2.6K
VISA

Visa: May Payments Volume Shows Slide Slowing

2.6K
Digital-First Banking

Why Financial Literacy Is A Lesson So Hard For Americans To Learn

Sennder Raises $70M For Digital Freight Tech
2.2K
Amazon Investments

Freight-Forwarder Beacon Now Counts Amazon’s Bezos As Investor