Demand For Flexible Payments, Online Grocery

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) options are particularly in demand, as they can lower cart abandonment and encourage shoppers to pay in installments for all sorts of items. Flexible payment options can also help smaller merchants extend their reach and attract shoppers who are closely monitoring their budgets. And in retail, online grocery platform Weee! has registered astronomical growth and funding. All this, Today in Data.

Data:



$347B: Approximate amount consumers spent at eCommerce retailers within the first six months of 2020.

219%: Jump in BNPL provider Afterpay’s number of U.S. users over the last year.

120K: Number of households served across Weee!’s nine major markets.

56%: Share of consumers who chose BNPL methods, per an August study.

$35M: Amount of Weee!’s recently announced Series C financing.