Today In Data

SMBs, Department Store Chains Contend With Pandemic’s Impact

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
SMBs, Department Stores Contend With Pandemic

The pandemic continues to put usual business operations on unsteady ground across several industries, bringing about disastrous financial effects. Small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are especially grappling with a loss of revenue, which has led to a number of them to close down in the U.S. And the pandemic is creating some dark days for department stores domestically and across the pond in the U.K. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

2,123: Number of U.K. stores operated by 38 large and medium-sized retailers that fell into administration in the first six months of 2020.

130M: Quantity of paper stimulus checks the IRS sent to customers as of the end of May.

90%: Share by which Kohl’s digital sales surged year over year in May.

75%: Approximate portion of U.S. SMB owners who find PPP loan terms difficult to understand.

24: Number of weeks SMBs have to fully spend their PPP loans as opposed to the original eight weeks.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

OCC: Banks Face Higher Compliance Risks Amid Pandemic
4.5K
Regulation

OCC: Banks Face Higher Compliance Risks Due To Pandemic

careem-visa-partnership
3.9K
VISA

Visa, Careem Team To Support Digital Payments Growth In Middle East, N. Africa

3.5K
Payment Methods

Chime Launches Credit Card That Taps Into Bank Account Funds

woman in face mask
3.1K
Coronavirus

Goldman Sachs: Face Mask Mandate Would Cut Infections, Help Economy 

tourism coronavirus
2.9K
Economy

Global Tourism Faces Multi-Trillion-Dollar Hit From COVID-19

Square: Sellers In Large And Small Cities Are Adopting eCommerce Amid The Pandemic
2.4K
Retail

Square: Albuquerque Sees Biggest Increase In Online Sellers

PayPal Expands ‘Buy Now, Pay Later' To France
2.3K
Buy Now Pay Later

PayPal Expands ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Option To France

lululemon-mirror-fitness
2.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Why Lululemon’s $500M Mirror Deal Is A Muscular Move Into ‘Contextual Commerce’

Citi
2.2K
Mastercard

Citi Launches Nonprofit To Aid Struggling SMBs During Pandemic

2.1K
Ridesharing

Uber To Continue Mandating Masks Into July

European Banks Plan Their Own Payment System
2.1K
International

EU Awaits Launch Of Payments Network Challenger This Week

Pandemic Dulls Allure Of Luxury Goods
2.0K
Retail

Pandemic Continues To Dull Allure Of Luxury Goods

Internal Document Suggests Wirecard Depended Upon Few Clients For Majority Of Sales
2.0K
Security & Fraud

Internal Doc: Half Of Wirecard’s Sales Came From Just 100 Clients

2.0K
Subscription Commerce

NEW DATA: The Five Subscription Features That Could Keep Millions From Clicking ‘Cancel’

Today in Payments
2.0K
News

Today In Payments: Big Tech CEOs Face Congress; Venmo Pilots Business Payments For Micro SMBs