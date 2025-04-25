Going for Gold: Winning Top-of-Wallet Status for Credit Unions

CUs are earning top-of-wallet status with small-town businesses and younger consumers. It’s a sign that their influence is growing where they’ve long been strong — and where the future is headed.
CUs trail national and digital banks in wallet primacy among high-income users and millennials. To win the top spot in these consumers’ wallets, CUs will need to add important items to their card products — such as stronger rewards programs.
Roughly one in five CU cardholders — consumers and SMBs alike — say spending control and tracking tools drive their card choice. These features now rank just behind rewards in importance, signaling a clear path for credit unions to deepen retention.
