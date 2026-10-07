Why Multi-Rail Strategy Is Banking’s Next Competitive Edge

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A Road for Each Reason

Every payment rail offers unique strengths, making multi-rail capability essential rather than optional.

Every payment rail solves a different problem.

Cards, ACH, instant rails, wires and digital assets are not competing to replace one another. Each supports different transaction types, speeds, costs and customer expectations. Banks now need access to multiple rails because no single network delivers every outcome that businesses and consumers require. Traditional rails remain foundational. According to Alacriti, 95% of financial institutions (FIs) support checks, 93% support debit and credit cards, 92% support ACH and 90% support wires. The figures show that established payment infrastructure continues to serve a broad range of customer needs even as institutions add newer options. 45% of financial institutions already support either the FedNow® Service or the RTP® network.

Moreover, strong evidence suggests that real-time payments are becoming part of everyday banking. Alacriti reported that nearly 45% of FIs already support either the RTP network or the FedNow Service. Recent PYMNTS Intelligence research saw the RTP network achieving particularly broad support among business customers, with 76% of surveyed FIs enabling it for commercial customers. By comparison, 40% offered FedNow for these clients.

Customers expect banks to make the routing decision.

Whether businesses or consumers, customers care less about which payment rail carries a transaction than whether it arrives quickly, securely and efficiently. The complexity should remain behind the scenes. For example, once banking clients experience instant payments, their expectations can change quickly. The Clearing House found that members who gain access to immediate movement of money often come to view that speed as the standard for other payment interactions. The bank that can handle these choices intelligently can make payment complexity increasingly invisible to the customer.

Cost also shapes the role of each rail. Spark estimates that in-person card transactions typically cost 1.79% plus $0.08, while card-not-present transactions average 2.31% plus $0.25. ACH, by comparison, generally costs $0.20 to $1.50 per transaction. Stablecoin transfers can cost from $0.01 to $1.00, while a traditional SWIFT wire for a cross-border payment may cost $25 to $50 or more. The economics can make one rail more suitable than another for a particular use case, requiring banks to weigh cost alongside speed, security and other customer needs when determining how a payment should move.

The More Rails, the Greater the Challenge

Supporting additional payment rails creates new operational, liquidity and technology challenges that banks must actively manage.

Every new rail adds operational complexity.

$3.7B in annual U.S. retail sales is at risk from bank or payment processor issues. The value of supporting multiple payment rails comes with a corresponding operational challenge: Each additional rail introduces another set of requirements to manage. Different settlement models, liquidity needs, reconciliation processes, fraud controls and operating schedules shift the challenge from simply connecting to payment networks to instead coordinating them.

Settlement timing illustrates the problem. Spark estimates that card payments typically take one to two days to settle, ACH one to three days and SWIFT cross-border wires one to five days. Instant payments and stablecoin transfers, by comparison, can settle in seconds. Banks operating across those rails must manage funds according to very different timing requirements. For example, funds committed to an instant rail need to be available immediately, while payments sent through slower-settling rails can remain in process for days. Managing both simultaneously can complicate liquidity planning and reconciliation.

Legacy infrastructure can make that coordination even more difficult. Alacriti found that 53% of FIs identify deeply embedded internal processes as a primary barrier to payments modernization, while 52% cite legacy technology, and 47% point to disconnected systems. The findings illustrate the challenge banks face as they add payment capabilities across infrastructure that was not necessarily designed to operate as a unified system.

Without a common way to manage those processes, greater payment choice can lead to operational strain.

Customers notice failures, not infrastructure.

Banks may view payment rails as technology infrastructure, but customers experience them only as successful or unsuccessful payments. Routing failures, delays or outages quickly become customer experience issues.

FreedomPay estimates, for example, that card payment processor issues put $3.7 billion in U.S. retail sales at risk annually. The cost of a disruption can also rise rapidly as downtime continues, with customer tolerance declining sharply after about seven minutes. From minutes eight through 13, businesses nationwide can lose more than $1.2 billion in revenue per minute, according to the company’s modeling. By minute 24, approximately 65% of the total revenue at risk will have been lost.

Speeding up recovery can therefore have a major impact. Resolving disruptions within the first seven minutes can prevent more than 90% of potential losses. For banks, resilience becomes part of the value of a multi-rail strategy. More payment options require stronger coordination, but they can also provide additional paths for moving money when one system encounters trouble.

Orchestrating Strategic Advantage

The future belongs not to banks with the most payment rails, but to those that intelligently orchestrate them.

Intelligent orchestration connects every rail.

Modern payment platforms automate routing decisions based on payment value, urgency, cost, liquidity, risk and customer preference. Spark notes that orchestration can also consider transaction success rates and counterparty capabilities, such as whether the receiving party can accept a particular payment type. These factors can help determine which rail is best suited to a transaction. The result is less manual intervention and more efficient payment execution. 35% of financial institutions plan to implement centralized payment hubs over the next 12 to 18 months.

Banks are investing in that capability. More than one-third (35%) of FIs plan to implement centralized payment hubs over the next 12 to 18 months, according to Alacriti, reflecting a growing focus on orchestration. The broader industry is also moving toward consolidated connectivity. ACI Worldwide, for example, announced a cloud-native platform connecting eight major U.S. payment networks, including traditional, instant and digital-asset capabilities.

The best payment experience is the one customers never have to think about.

The ultimate goal of multi-rail banking is making payment choice invisible: Customers specify what they need, and banks determine how best to deliver it. The Clearing House’s account of Amplify Credit Union illustrates the potential business impact of instant payments. After enabling the RTP network for receive-only capabilities, the credit union saw 12% faster growth among consumer accounts that received instant payments than across its overall portfolio. Business accounts grew 25% faster after receiving at least one instant payment. That growth added roughly $1 million in deposits over a single quarter.

The benefits extended beyond deposit growth. Members receiving instant payments were three times more likely to use their debit cards, illustrating how faster access to funds can deepen engagement beyond the payment itself. PYMNTS Intelligence has similarly reported that instant business-to-business (B2B) payments can help banks build deeper relationships with commercial customers and become more integrated into their financial operations.

The transformation is already in place: Payments have evolved from back-office utilities into strategic relationship tools. As banks add rails, the opportunity will lie in making the underlying infrastructure simpler for customers while using it to support loyalty, deposits and client relationships.

Building the Intelligent Multi-Rail Bank

The question for banks is no longer “Which payment rails should we support?” Instead, it is “How can we orchestrate every payment across every available rail?” Supporting multiple rails can help banks meet a wider range of customer needs, but the value depends on their ability to coordinate those rails intelligently. Orchestration can help institutions improve speed, manage costs and build more resilient payment operations.

PYMNTS Intelligence offers the following actionable roadmap for financial institutions considering how best to adopt a multi-rail payments strategy:

Evaluate payments by customer outcome rather than payment rail. Consider the speed, cost, urgency, risk and liquidity needs of each transaction.

Consider the speed, cost, urgency, risk and liquidity needs of each transaction. Build orchestration capabilities rather than isolated rail integrations. Centralized payment decision-making can help institutions manage multiple networks more efficiently.

Centralized payment decision-making can help institutions manage multiple networks more efficiently. Automate routing decisions. Use technology to select the fastest, most economical and most secure available payment path for every transaction.

Use technology to select the fastest, most economical and most secure available payment path for every transaction. Integrate liquidity, resilience and fraud management. Multi-rail operations require coordinated capabilities across settlement, risk and funding.

Multi-rail operations require coordinated capabilities across settlement, risk and funding. Prepare for emerging digital rails while maximizing existing infrastructure. A flexible strategy can help banks adapt as payment options continue to evolve.

The multi-rail opportunity is shifting banking’s focus from access to execution. Financial institutions that can make intelligent routing seamless will be better positioned to turn payment infrastructure into stronger customer experiences and broader relationships.