Celonis Launches Accounts Receivable Suite of Apps

Celonis has unveiled a new suite of accounts receivable (AR) apps that aim to help AR teams optimize their processes.

The Sailfin Accounts Receivable (AR) app suite, which was created in collaboration with Celonis-owned Sailfin Technologies, optimizes AR management to improve productivity and help firms realize millions in cash savings, Celonis said in a Wednesday (March 20) news release.

“The Sailfin AR apps are a true value accelerator for Finance operations,” said Harit Nanavati, general manager of AR at Celonis, and founder and CEO of Sailfin Technologies. “Our customers get the benefits of Celonis’ superior Process Intelligence as well as Sailfin’s industry-leading AR capabilities. The result is a combined solution that’s better than the sum of its parts and 100% focused on helping organizations improve AR execution.”

According to the release, the suite of apps include a collections management app, a disputes management app, a credit management app and a cash applications app.

The Sailfin AR apps also utilize automation and artificial intelligence to improve AR operations.

Traditional AR software often requires team members to manually handle requests for payments, switching back and forth between AR management and emails, the release said. The Sailfin AR apps offers email inbox integration, enabling customer communication directly from the app. Using AI, the apps can also determine the intent of customer inquiries and either respond automatically with a message, created using generative AI (GenAI), or alert a team member to respond.

As PYMNTS has reported in the past, today’s B2B payments landscape is filled with decades-old legacy platforms and historically siloed finance office operations.

B2B payment processes can be complex and vary across industries and organizations. However, low-code and no-code platforms offer a solution that allow businesses to tailor payment solutions to their specific requirements without extensive coding. This customization ensures that payment systems align closely with business workflows, increasing efficiency and reducing manual errors.

Low-code and no-code platforms allow business to be flexible, enabling treasury teams to easily scale up or down their payment solutions to accommodate changing transaction volumes and business requirements. This scalability ensures that payment systems remain efficient and reliable even as businesses expand into new markets or launch new products.

