Amazon is introducing a new $4.99 per month personal shopping service for men, according to a report from Tech Crunch.

The service is available for Prime members and is an extension of the Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe, originally aimed at women.

Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe works where an Amazon stylist selects an assortment of items matching each customer's preferences and fit. Then the items are shipped each month to the customer to try on, and whatever the customer doesn't want can be returned, according to Tech Crunch.

The service is especially poignant during the pandemic, in which close contact in public spaces can be hazardous. Clothes shopping has seen innovations including an idea proposed by Amazon in which customers can try on clothes on digital versions of themselves to see if they'd like to order them. The program would then do the best it can to estimate what an outfit will look like on the person's actual body type.

The new men's program will include a mix of Amazon's brands and others, including clothing from Scotch & Soda, Original Penguin, Adidas, Lacoste, Carhartt, Levi's, Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads and more, Tech Crunch writes. Amazon says the selections will include less than 1 percent of its brands.

Like other such services like Stitch Fix, the new program will begin with a style quiz for customers to specify their tastes, and customers can talk to stylists about specific requests including professional outfits for job interviews or special occasions. Amazon's service will allow for reviews ahead of shipments to ensure customers are satisfied with their picks.

Home try-on with Prime Wardrobe is available in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Austria and Japan, but the Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe option is currently only available in the U.S., according to Tech Crunch.