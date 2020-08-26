In what could be its newest venture in the retail fashion sector, Amazon is reportedly progressing with intentions to roll out a luxury brand platform in September at the soonest, Fox Business reported.

The platform is said to showcase 12 domestic brands and European labels, working like Farfetch’s business model. It would reportedly provide luxury retailers will full control over the look and feel of the digital stores.

Additionally, labels would be able to access the expansive supplier system of Amazon.

The project was reportedly first set for the spring but held back because of COVID-19-related reasons. Also, a $100 million marketing effort is reportedly in the works, while a facility is said to be under construction in Arizona for the effort.

The RealReal CEO Julie Wainright told Fox Business that the firm doesn’t view Amazon’s possible fashion platform as a problematic competitor and hopes that Amazon will assist in bolstering grappling brands.

“The resale market has always had a different rhythm than the primary market, but clearly we need the primary market to succeed in order for us to have a secondary market, so I really do hope it is most focused on high-end contemporary and they need help and we support that,” Wainright told the outlet.

Last July, Amazon introduced Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe to offer fashion advice to consumers. The new offering provides recommendations for attire in addition to accessories selected by personal shoppers.

Separately, Amazon intends to grow its “tech hubs” in six cities and fill “3,500 new tech and corporate jobs” throughout the country. The six targeted cities – Detroit, Dallas, New York, Denver, San Diego and Phoenix – will be part of an investment exceeding $1.4 billion.

“Teams in these cities will support various businesses across Amazon,” with the inclusion of Amazon Fashion, Amazon Advertising, Alexa and Amazon Fresh, per the company in the blog post.