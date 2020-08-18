Amazon plans to expand its “tech hubs” in six cities and fill “3,500 new tech and corporate jobs” across the U.S., the company said Tuesday (Aug. 18). The six targeted cities — Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New York, Phoenix, and San Diego — will be part of an investment of more than $1.4 billion, Amazon said in a blog post.

“Teams in these cities will support various businesses across Amazon,” including Alexa, Amazon Advertising, Amazon Fashion and Amazon Fresh, the company said. “We expect to hire for a variety of roles, from cloud infrastructure architects and software engineers to data scientists, product managers, and user-experience designers.”

The targeted cities have “strong and diverse talent pools,” said Beth Galetti, senior vice president, human resources at Amazon. “People from all walks of life come to Amazon to develop their careers — from recent graduates looking for a place to turn their ideas into high-impact products, to veterans accessing new jobs in cloud computing thanks to our upskilling programs,” she said.

The announcement also touted Amazon’s educational programs for employees. These include “paid cloud computing apprenticeships, Amazon Technical Academy, and the innovative Career Choice initiative.”

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the online retailer’s sales to skyrocket. Amazon’s second-quarter results saw the company’s revenues and profits almost doubling even while it spent more than $9 billion on capital improvement projects.

Amazon said it had created more than 175,000 new jobs since March, with 125,000 of those becoming full-time positions.

In the cities now targeted for expansion, Amazon will grow its footprint, including the addition of new office space. For example, in Manhattan, Amazon will add 2,000 new jobs, according to the release. And the company has acquired the Lord & Taylor Fifth Avenue building, now slated for a new 630,000-square-foot office space.

While the pandemic’s work-from-home arrangements have opened people’s eyes to the possibilities, the long-term market for commercial real estate is up in the air. Sanjay Rishi at JLL told PYMNTS the commercial real estate market may be poised to embrace a range of hybrid models as it emerges from the shadow of COVID-19.