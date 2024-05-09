Amazon Marketplace Heads Into 25th Year and Takes Turn as Job Creator

In November 2000 the Nasdaq was at the 6,000 mark, just starting to shed the internet companies that had been overvalued and would eventually lead to the bursting of the internet bubble. Amazon’s stock price at the time was $1.25. And in this environment, it launched an online experience for sole proprietorships and small business called Amazon Marketplace, which started as a destination for collectibles and rare items.

But someone saw limitless potential.

“We’re only beginning to understand how Amazon Marketplace can channel that demand to benefit customers, manufacturers, publishers, artists and the industry as a whole,” Amazon founder and then-CEO Jeff Bezos said at the time. “We’re confident that this model will continue to evolve, and believe it has the potential to drive meaningful category growth over the long term.”

Like a lot of things Amazon did at the turn of the century, this move had its detractors and advocates. But its results have been impossible to argue with. As a new report out Thursday (May 9) shows, Amazon Marketplace is heading into its 25th year as a generator of small business health, wealth and job creation.

In a press release on the new report, Amazon Vice President, Worldwide Selling Partner Services Dharmesh Mehta said more than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store come from independent sellers — most of which are small and medium-sized businesses. “The small businesses selling and flourishing in Amazon’s store are also at the heart of their local communities, creating jobs and building economic opportunity — and they include many women, military-family, Black, and Hispanic-owned businesses as well as artisans who create handcrafted goods,” Mehta said. “Selling in Amazon’s store fuels growth in local communities around the country and has enabled independent sellers to employ more than 1.8 million people in the U.S., including jobs that are responsible for managing, operating, and supporting sellers’ efforts to sell through Amazon’s store.”

Amazon’s Natalie Angelillo told PYMNTS she has spoken to hundreds of Marketplace success stories in preparation for the report’s release, and it was job creation that came to the fore as the most impressive part of the data and the anecdotes from sellers themselves.

“What I learned is that we’re creating jobs that are specific to Marketplace businesses,” Angelillo said. “These jobs come in a wide range of positions, and so many people I spoke with were excited about their connection to their communities and in building jobs that people can build a career on.”

Partially as a celebration of its success and an update on the metrics that define the Marketplace, Amazon has released its annual U.S. Small Business Empowerment Report, which further shows how ongoing investments are manifesting in growth for its sellers. As detailed in the 2023 report, independent sellers sold more items year-over-year in Amazon’s store and hundreds of millions of customers purchased from small and medium-sized businesses, fueling the growth of these businesses and directly benefiting their communities.

Among the key takeaways: