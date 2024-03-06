Apple’s New API Offers Users Peek at Balances

Apple has unveiled an application programming interface (API) enabling users to see their balances on their Apple finance products.

Called FinanceKit, the API allows developers to fetch transactions and balance information from Apple Card, Apple Cash and Savings with Apple, TechCrunch reported Wednesday (March 6).

Apple is partnering with personal finance management apps YNAB, Monarch and Copilot to roll out the API, according to the report.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Copilot announced the partnership and said that its users can now experience real-time tracking of their finances without the need to share credentials or upload documents.

Todd Curtis, CEO of YNAB, said in a statement that the company welcomed the integration.

“Since 2004, YNAB has been focused on helping people change their relationship with money, and we are excited that this integration will enhance the YNAB experience for Apple Card holders, making it even easier for them to spend confidently, save aspirationally, and even give joyfully,” Curtis said.

The launch of the API comes after Apple unveiled open-banking capabilities for its U.K. users in September.

The soft launch of the iPhone Wallet app integration provides users in the U.K. with their current account balances and transaction histories, PYMNTS reported, citing a report from 9to5Mac. The capability is powered by U.K.’s Open Banking API.

Through the integration, users can access a detailed history of deposits and payments, allowing them to analyze their spending patterns and gain a better understanding of their financial status.

In October, Apple also rolled out a buy now, pay later service for its U.S. customers.

Initially only available to select users, Apple Pay Later is now accessible in the Wallet app on the iPhone, PYMNTS reported.

With Apple Pay Later, eligible customers can split a purchase made via Apple Pay into four equal payments over six weeks, with no interest or fees. This feature is applicable for purchases between $75 and $1,000 made on an iPhone or iPad on most websites and apps that accept Apple Pay, according to the report.

These financial products come as Apple sees a growing number of users turning to its digital wallet services.

As PYMNTS reported in November, Apple notched an all-time revenue record in the payment services category during the third quarter of last year.

“We set an all-time revenue record with double-digit growth and ahead of our expectations during the September quarter,” CEO Tim Cook said during an earnings call at the time.