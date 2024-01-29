Zoom to Launch Collaboration App for Apple Vision Pro

Zoom has unveiled an app designed exclusively for Apple’s soon-to-be-released mixed reality headset, Vision Pro.

The app is set to be available for download on Apple’s App Store on Feb. 2, the day Apple plans to launch the Vision Pro, the intelligent collaboration platform said in a Monday (Jan. 29) press release.

Zoom’s new app aims to transform the way individuals connect with colleagues and clients by offering a more immersive and realistic meeting environment, according to the release.

By integrating Zoom with Apple Vision Pro, the boundaries between in-person and remote meetings are blurred, enabling distributed teams to feel more connected and engaged, the release said.

The app seamlessly merges video conferencing with users’ physical surroundings, utilizing the infinite canvas on Apple Vision Pro, per the release. This creates an immersive experience that can be tailored to the perfect size, making participants feel as if they are in the same room as their colleagues and clients.

One of the standout features of Zoom on Apple Vision Pro is the introduction of personas, according to the press release. Users are represented by an authentic spatial representation of themselves, allowing other meeting participants to observe their facial expressions and hand movements.

Zoom on Apple Vision Pro also enhances the overall collaboration experience by enabling users to share 3D files within the context of their environment, the release said.

Additionally, Zoom on Apple Vision Pro introduces real-world pinning, allowing users to pin up to five Zoom Meeting participants anywhere in their physical space, per the release. This feature creates a more personalized and connected meeting experience. Users also can remove the background of pinned participants, further enhancing the feeling of presence and connection.

The Vision Pro, which is priced at $3,500, marks Apple’s first venture into mixed reality, which combines virtual and augmented reality. Apple aims to make a strong first impression in this market dominated by Meta Platforms.

For its part, Zoom has been expanding its tools for hybrid work environments and charting an “aggressive road map aimed at empowering our customers to work smarter and to serve their customers better,” Eric Yuan, founder and CEO at Zoom, said in August during an earnings call.