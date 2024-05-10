OpenAI’s New Product to Challenge Google’s Search Dominance

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company backed by Microsoft, is reportedly planning to announce its own search product to compete with Google, according to sources familiar with the matter. The announcement is expected to be made on Monday, just a day before Google’s annual I/O conference.

OpenAI’s new product is an extension of its flagship ChatGPT product, which is a chatbot that uses AI models to generate human-like responses to text prompts. The new search product will allow ChatGPT to pull in direct information from the web and include citations. This move by OpenAI is seen as an attempt to expand its user base and compete with Google’s search engine, according to Reuters.

OpenAI’s search product will also potentially compete with Perplexity, a well-funded AI search startup. Perplexity, founded by a former OpenAI researcher, has gained traction by providing an AI-native search interface that shows citations and images in its responses. It currently has 10 million monthly active users. OpenAI’s ChatGPT product, which was launched in late 2022, has also seen fluctuations in website traffic over the past year but is now returning to its peak in May 2023.

The announcement of OpenAI’s search product comes as tech giants like OpenAI and Amazon are increasingly focused on developing tools to distinguish between real and fake content generated by AI. OpenAI recently launched a tool to identify images created by its DALL-E 3 text-to-image generator, while Amazon’s AI systems blocked over 200 million suspected fake reviews worldwide in 2022. The use of AI in fraud detection and prevention is becoming crucial for industries such as eCommerce, journalism, and politics.

The competition between OpenAI and Google in the search engine market is expected to intensify with the introduction of OpenAI’s search product. While OpenAI declined to comment on the announcement, industry observers are eagerly awaiting further details on the capabilities and features of OpenAI’s search product. With the increasing reliance on AI-generated content, the development of accurate and effective AI tools is essential to combat fraud and maintain the integrity of online platforms.