Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: IDC Identifies Terror-Linked Hamas Bitcoin; Venezuela Opens Crypto Casino

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Venezuela to open crypto casino

The International Data Corp.’s Institute for Counter Terrorism (IDC-ICT) has discovered a bitcoin front linked to Hamas that is associated with Iran, and is used to move money for terrorist purposes, according to a report Sunday (Jan. 19) by The Jerusalem Post.

A website called “cash4ps” would let Hamas transfer money to and from Gaza to fund terrorism, while also letting both donors and receivers stay anonymous. 

While ICT was monitoring, it noted “an irregular increase in the scope of activity,” as well as a “deeper review showed that the same address served a seemingly legitimate financial website by the name of cash4ps.”

In other news, crypto exchange Digix is returning ether to initial coin offering (ICO) investors from the project’s treasury. The initiative was a result of Project Ragnarok and a vote held separate of the company in a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), according to a report Monday (Jan. 20) by Coindesk.

Digix will give back 0.19 ETH per DGD. The company held its ICO in 2016, and it raised about 466,648 ETH, which was worth about $7 million.

In Australia, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, which has authority over bitcoin in the country, has allowed a bitcoin fund to operate, according to a report Monday.

It’s the first time this type of fund has existed in the country, and it’s being introduced by investment app provider Raiz Invest Australia. 

The Raiz app is going to let investors invest the change left from general, everyday purchases into exchange-traded funds quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The bitcoin option will see most of the funds go to ETFs, but about 5 percent are going to be assigned to cryptocurrency.

Finally, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has given the go-ahead for an international casino where all of the bets have to be placed in petros, the country’s cryptocurrency, which is backed by oil.

According to a report Monday, the casino will be at a luxury hotel in Caracas, and several cryptocurrencies, as well as fiat currencies, can be exchanged.

“I have authorized legal bets with petros,” he reportedly said. “For example, in the Hotel Humboldt, there will be an international casino and everyone who wants to bet will bet with petros, all those resources will enter the state for health and education.”

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study:

More than 63 percent of merchant service providers (MSPs) want to overhaul their core payment processing systems so they can up their value-added services (VAS) game. It’s tough, though, since many of these systems date back to the pre-digital era. In the January 2020 Optimizing Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what 200 MSPs say is key to delivering the VAS agenda that is critical to their success.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Bitcoin daily, RBI, Internet And Mobile Association of India, chinese crypto miners, Oklahoma, bill, senate Bitcoin daily, RBI, Internet And Mobile Association of India, chinese crypto miners, Oklahoma, bill, senate
2.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: OK Bill Would Create Blockchain Body; Central Asia Steps Up Crypto Mining; Crypto, RBI Case Back In Court

hand payments hand payments
2.8K
Amazon

Can Amazon Make Waving The Future Of Payments?

risk assessment EMV cards risk assessment EMV cards
2.7K
VISA

Visa’s Chief Risk Officer On Securing Commerce In The 2020s

2.7K
Retail

Fiserv: What The 2019 Holiday Shopping Data Says About 2020 Spend

Afterpay podcast Afterpay podcast
2.1K
Retail

Afterpay CEO: How ‘Contact Us’ And The Kardashians Ignited Afterpay In The US

new orleans, ransomattack, cyberattack, city hall, vendor payments, B2B new orleans, ransomattack, cyberattack, city hall, vendor payments, B2B
2.1K
B2B Payments

New Orleans Hack Causes Vendor Payment Delays

2.1K
B2B Payments

Cannabis Startup Eaze Struggles To Pay Vendors

Malaysia, Cashless Society, eWallet, Incentive, Award, e-Tunai Rakyat, news Malaysia, Cashless Society, eWallet, Incentive, Award, e-Tunai Rakyat, news
1.7K
International

Malaysia Promotes Cashless Society With eWallet Incentive Award

bank-of-america bank-of-america
1.7K
Banking

Bank of America CEO: Room To ‘Double’ Its US Retail Segment

1.6K
Restaurant innovation

Clover Food Lab’s Secret Sauce To Boosting Mobile Ordering

security-deposit-renters security-deposit-renters
1.5K
Alternative Finances

Lawmakers Eye Alternatives To Renter Security Deposits

funding-tink-open-banking-investment funding-tink-open-banking-investment
1.5K
Fintech Investments

Swedish Open Banking Startup Tink Closes €90M Funding Deal

Goldman Joins South Africa’s Stock Exchange Goldman Joins South Africa’s Stock Exchange
1.4K
International

Goldman Gets Green Light To Operate Bank In South Africa

1.4K
ANTITRUST

Lawmakers Get Earful About Big Tech Biz Practices From Smaller Tech Players

India, B2B, online marketplace, global expansion, buyers, suppliers, auction, India, B2B, online marketplace, global expansion, buyers, suppliers, auction,
1.4K
B2B Payments

India’s Online B2B Marketplace Beldara To Expand Globally