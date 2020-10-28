Kroger Takes On Digital, Jumbotail Nets $11M

Never a dull moment or static day in the world of eating as brands big and small are constantly looking to reshuffle the deck, reimagine their offering and are ready for a world that has largely taken a massive step toward the digital. Everyone, it seems, is looking for the best way to capture stomach share.

Kroger Bullish On Earnings As Supermarket Giant Takes On Digital World

Kroger may find itself competing in an increasingly crowded field with increasingly digital players surrounding it. The firm remains highly bullish on its Restock Kroger initiative, a program built to improve shipping, distribution and the links between its online and offline businesses. “We believed customers would continue to move to a seamless shopping platform that combined the best of physical and digital experiences,” Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen noted. “These choices and investments have positioned Kroger to more effectively respond to the pandemic.”

B2B Grocery eMarket Jumbotail Raises $11M

Jumbotail, an online B2B marketplace for food and grocery products based in Bengaluru, India, has raised $11 million in a Series B2 round that the company plans to use for expansion into new markets, with more of a network of its J24 stores and a bigger private-label portfolio as well as an expansion into go-to-market services and fast moving consumer goods brands.

Dunkin’ Privatization Bid Points To Caffeinated Competition

Changes may be in the offing at Dunkin’ as rumors fly this week that America’s favorite donut shop might be taken private in an $8 billion deal. So far, it has been confirmed that Dunkin’ has had preliminary talks with Inspire Brands, which already owns Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings and Sonic.