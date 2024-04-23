CareCredit - Women's Health April 2024

X to Launch TV App ‘Soon,’ CEO Linda Yaccarino Says

By  |  April 23, 2024
 | 

X (formerly Twitter) will soon launch an X TV App that will bring real-time content to smart TVs.

“This will be your go-to companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen,” X CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a Tuesday (April 23) post on the social media platform.

The app is still being built, but Yaccarino offered a preview of its features. It will include a trending video algorithm that will deliver tailored popular content, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered curation of topics that organize videos by subject, and enhanced video search that will find content more quickly, according to the post.

The X TV App will allow users to start watching content on a phone and then continue it on a TV, and it will provide simple casting that sends videos from mobile devices to smart TVs, per the post. The app will be available for most smart TVs.

The X News account showed a sample of content in a Tuesday post on the platform, adding, “Coming soon to a television near you: X TV.”

In a post reposted by Elon Musk, owner of X, the X Data account said that users watched 385 million hours — or 16 million days — worth of video on X in the last month.

“Let’s watch what happens when you can stream the world in real-time on X TV,” the post said.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that X plans to monetize the app with different forms of partnerships that may include ads.

Musk aims to move X beyond a social media app, planning to make it an “everything app,” and has said the platform is targeting YouTube and LinkedIn

It was reported in March that X was planning to debut a television app for smart TVs, aiming to push users to watch the social media platform’s longer videos on a larger screen, to create an app that looks like YouTube’s television app, and to compete with Twitch, Signal, Reddit and other services.

Musk said in a March 8 post on X: “We just want people to be able to watch long videos in comfort on their big screen TV.”

Recommended

X to Launch TV App ‘Soon,’ CEO Linda Yaccarino Says
Cash-Strapped Consumers Hesitant to Spring for Full-Priced Wholesale Club Memberships
Perplexity Valued at $1 Billion as It Challenges Google Search
Countsy Debuts Platform to Streamline Back-Office Management
See More In: , , , , , , , , , , , ,