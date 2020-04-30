Coronavirus

Amazon To Use Expected $4B In Q2 Profits On COVID-19 Expenses

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Amazon To Use Q2 Profits On COVID-19 Expenses

Amazon.com Inc. said it expects to spend its anticipated $4 billion second-quarter profits on coronavirus-related expenses, according to the company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Washington-based eCommerce giant made the announcement in its first-quarter filing after the closing bell on Thursday (April 30).

“If you’re a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat, because we’re not thinking small,” said Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos in a statement. “Under normal circumstances, in this coming Q2, we’d expect to make some $4 billion or more in operating profit. But these aren’t normal circumstances.” 

The pandemic’s impact on the business has been one of few bright spots in the stock market. Amazon shares closed at $2,474 and were up 4.27 percent on Thursday (April 30), Yahoo! Finance reported.

Amazon’s net sales increased 26 percent to $75.5 billion in the first quarter, compared with $59.7 billion for the same period last year. Operating cash flow increased 16 percent to $39.7 billion for the trailing 12 months, compared with $34.4 billion for the same period one year ago.

Free cash flow increased to $24.3 billion for the trailing 12 months, compared with $23 billion for the 12 months ending March 31, 2019. Amazon Web Services revenue reached $10.2 billion, the first time it exceeded $10 billion. 

“From online shopping to AWS to Prime Video and Fire TV, the current crisis is demonstrating the adaptability and durability of Amazon’s business as never before, but it’s also the hardest time we’ve ever faced,” said Bezos. “We are inspired by all the essential workers we see doing their jobs – nurses and doctors, grocery store cashiers, police officers and our own extraordinary frontline employees. The service we provide has never been more critical, and the people doing the frontline work – our employees and all the contractors throughout our supply chain – are counting on us to keep them safe as they do that work. We’re not going to let them down.”

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020 | 12PM (ET)

Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster along with the CEOs of Recurly, Handy Technologies and FabFitFun as they examine the fates and fortunes of subscription commerce players at a time when tens of millions on lockdown need diversions like monthly boxes and streaming TV subscriptions, not to mention software licenses enabling the mass Work From Home (WFH) migration and more. Where is the potential for growth going forward, and how do subscription services see their role in the recovery?

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

US Restaurants: PPP Loans Don’t Meet Their Needs US Restaurants: PPP Loans Don’t Meet Their Needs
21.2K
Loans

Many US Restaurants Say PPP Loans Don’t Meet Their Needs

Deliveroo To Lay Off 15 Pct. Of Staff Amid COVID-19 Deliveroo To Lay Off 15 Pct. Of Staff Amid COVID-19
13.8K
Gig Economy

Deliveroo To Lay Off 15 Pct Of Staff Amid COVID-19

Warren Buffett Warren Buffett
6.6K
Economy

Amid COVID-19 Disaster, Warren Buffett Talks Up US, World Progress

Visa COVID-19 economy Visa COVID-19 economy
6.2K
VISA

Visa’s Jack Forestell On Helping SMBs Fast Track Into The Digital Age

AP and AR invoicing AP and AR invoicing
5.6K
B2B Payments

Why It’s So Hard To Kill The Check In The Booze Business

Paycheck Protection Program application Paycheck Protection Program application
5.4K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: All PPP Loan Recipients Will Face Audits

Retail Retail
4.8K
Retail

Global Retail Sales Projected To Fall 9.6 Pct On Average

4.2K
Next-Gen Debit

In Brazil, Banking Customers Turn To Debit, Digital Banking

Digital Retail Shift Faces Growing Pains Digital Retail Shift Faces Growing Pains
3.9K
Retail

Digital Retail Shift Faces Growing Pains

Amazon Amazon
3.8K
Amazon

U.S. Government’s ‘Notorious Markets’ Piracy Report Lists Multiple International Amazon Sites

Uber Uber
3.7K
Coronavirus

Uber Considers Cutting 20 Pct Of Workers

3.5K
B2B Payments

Deep Dive: How Companies Are Balancing Paper-Based AR Payments In A Digital World

eCommerce, cross-border payments eCommerce, cross-border payments
3.4K
Payments Powering the Platform Economy

Localized Payments Help Fashion eTailers Boost Cross-Border Sales

Simon Simon
3.2K
Retail

Simon Said To Reopen 49 Malls In May

Mastercard building Mastercard building
3.1K
Earnings

Q1 Mastercard Earnings: Worldwide Debit, Prepaid GDV Grow 9.5 Pct