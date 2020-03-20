Coronavirus

BoA Mortgage Customers Struggling Due To Pandemic Can Defer Payments

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
bank of america, mortgages, loans, deferments, fees, credit cards, banks, coronavirus

Bank of America (BoA) customers impacted by the coronavirus can request mortgage, credit card and other loan deferments, the company announced on Thursday (March 19).

The bank is providing relief to its 66 million customers as part of its Client Assistance Program and will offer deferments on a case-by-case basis. Financial products eligible include mortgages, home equity loans, deposit account overdraft fees, credit cards, car loans and business loans.

“Our clients rely on us every day and for every aspect of their financial lives,” said Dean Athanasia, president of consumer and small business at Bank of America. “We’re going to continue to provide convenient access to the important services they count on, and the additional assistance and support they need during this difficult period. Our priorities are taking care of our team and each other, and continuing to fulfill our fundamental role serving our clients.”

The bank said it was also suspending foreclosures, evictions and repossessions as the country grapples with containing the coronavirus.

BoA’s move comes as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that struggling homeowners can pause mortgage loans for as long as three months. He also said New Yorkers would get overdraft, credit card and ATM fees waived.

 BoA is among several financial institutions who have said stock buybacks would be postponed through June and pledged to support customers during the pandemic crisis.

Foreclosures and evictions on real estate backed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development are also temporarily suspended. 

Wells Fargo said it “is working on a daily basis to ensure we are putting measures in place to support the needs of our customers impacted by Covid-19 in the most effective ways,” Tom Goyda, the bank’s senior vice president of consumer lending communications, told CNN in a statement.

“We are providing assistance including fee waivers, payment deferrals and other expanded assistance for credit card, auto, mortgage, small business and personal lending customers who contact us, and we will continue to communicate with customers as the situation evolves,” Goyda said.

The Federal Reserve has asked banks to help people and said there won’t be penalties if they go through liquidity reserves while helping customers.

——————————–

PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index 

Key subscription features like free shipping, real-time messaging and mobile optimization no longer pack the competitive punch they once did – now all three are offered by 90 percent of subscription commerce sites. So, when every plan looks the same, what does it take to separate the best from the rest? In the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS analyzes 187 leading eCommerce subscription sites across 10 verticals to learn the two features that now hold the keys to driving conversion.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Why Collaboration Will Build Next-Generation AI Why Collaboration Will Build Next-Generation AI
6.2K
Artificial Intelligence

Baidu: AI Exceeds Human Natural Language Comprehension And Open Source Could Make It Even Better

Building Innovation For X-Border B2B Payments Building Innovation For X-Border B2B Payments
4.5K
B2B Payments

Innovating Cross Border B2B Payments: It Takes An Ecosystem

Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies
4.4K
Retail

Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies

Facebook Funds $100M In SMB Coronavirus Grants Facebook Funds $100M In SMB Coronavirus Grants
4.4K
Coronavirus

Facebook Funds $100M In Grants For SMBs Hurt By Coronavirus

Why FIs Need To Focus On Better Banking Apps Why FIs Need To Focus On Better Banking Apps
4.1K
Digital Banking

Why Mobile Card Apps Must Be More Than ‘A Nice Little Tool’ For FIs

coronavirus, layoffs, reduced hours, unemployment coronavirus, layoffs, reduced hours, unemployment
4.1K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Triggers Job Losses, Reduced Hours

coronavirus worker grant coronavirus worker grant
4.1K
Coronavirus

Paper Checks, COVID-19 And The Flaw With Analog Relief Payments

Paul Purcell innovation Paul Purcell innovation
3.9K
Coronavirus

The Light At The End Of The COVID-19 Tunnel

JPMorgan Chase, branch closing, banking, reduced hours, coronavirus JPMorgan Chase, branch closing, banking, reduced hours, coronavirus
3.9K
Coronavirus

JPMorgan First Big Bank To Shutter Branches As Virus Spreads

Revolut Junior will allow children to participate in banking Revolut Junior will allow children to participate in banking
3.8K
Financial Inclusion

Revolut Rolls Out Banking App For Kids

contactless payment contactless payment
3.4K
Retail

What Sticks? Scoping Retail Behaviors In The Time Of Contagion

Apple/Disney: The Happiest Acquisition On Earth? Apple/Disney: The Happiest Acquisition On Earth?
3.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Apple/Disney: Is Apple About To Make The Happiest Acquisition On Earth?

WeWork, Shares, SoftBank, Coronavirus, $3B, SEC, Justice Department, News WeWork, Shares, SoftBank, Coronavirus, $3B, SEC, Justice Department, News
3.1K
Investments

SoftBank May Drop Plan To Buy $3B In WeWork Stock

Helping FIs Over Real-Time Payments Hurdles Helping FIs Over Real-Time Payments Hurdles
3.0K
Faster Payments

Helping FIs Over Real-Time Payments Tech Infrastructure Hurdles

Consumer Spending Amid The Coronavirus Consumer Spending Amid The Coronavirus
2.9K
Today In Data

Economic Recovery, Consumer Spending Amid The Coronavirus