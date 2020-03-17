Coronavirus

Facebook Funds $100M In Grants For SMBs Affected By Coronavirus

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Facebook Funds $100M In SMB Coronavirus Grants

Facebook wants to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) survive the coronavirus pandemic, and is offering $100 million in grants to 30,000 companies in over 30 countries.

Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, said on her page and in a blog post on Tuesday (March 17) that the social media giant wants to “do our part” to help with the “enormous challenge in front of us.”

To that end, the company is extending a total of $100 million in cash, as well as credits for advertising, to a maximum of 30,000 eligible small businesses. Facebook has also opened a special hub to help SMBs during the pandemic, and is planning virtual training through Blueprint, its free e-learning training program. The company’s goal is to assist companies “in this new and unsettling environment.”

Applications will be available soon and additional details will be forthcoming. People can sign up for update alerts.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities, and many of the people who run these businesses are heavily affected by the crisis,” Sandberg said. “We’ve heard loud and clear that financial support could enable them to keep the lights on and pay people who can’t come to work,” Sandberg said.

The grant program will help businesses with any number of issues – rent, operations, communications – and Facebook’s business hub has resources available now. Businesses can access tips on communicating with customers during the pandemic, a resilience toolkit and a “quick action guide.”

“Whatever happens next, we will be working to help businesses weather this storm. Please keep safe and look out for those around you,” Sandberg said.

Facebook’s Head of Health Kang-Xing Jin said in a blog post that Facebook is also supporting COVID-19 fact-checkers with a $1 million grant, in partnership with the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN). The funds will be used to launch a program to increase capacity during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Facebook Journalism Project is also offering $1 million in grants to news organizations covering COVID-19 in the U.S. and Canada, and has teamed up with the Lenfest Institute for Journalism and the Local Media Association.

On Monday (March 16), the U.S. Federal Reserve said that it’s ready to deploy its “full range of tools” to help households and businesses during the coronavirus crisis and stay on top of employment and price stability targets.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

While eCommerce may be thriving, that doesn’t mean retailers should ignore evolving their in-store experiences. In fact, retailers that focus on revamping only one sales channel are more likely to have difficulties generating consumer loyalty. In the March 2020 Commerce Connected Playbook, PYMNTS spoke with Deanna Moreno Hernandez at Ace Hardware about the importance of crafting seamless omnichannel shopping experiences to boost customer conversion.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now
7.0K
Loans

House Chairwoman Tells FDIC To Halt ILC Charters

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants
5.0K
Regulation Roundup

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants

Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO, Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO,
4.8K
B2B Payments

SEC Reduces Audit Rules For Smaller Firms

A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week
4.3K
Cash

NYC Bank Runs Short Of Big Bills As Customers Hoard Cash

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers
3.6K
API

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers

Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic
3.3K
Coronavirus

US Movie Box Offices See Worst Weekend In 20 Years

Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge,
3.0K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Walmart, CVS, Target Pledge To Set Up Testing Sites; Google Works On Site To Find Virus Tests; Mobile, Internet Carriers Pledge To Expand Service, Waive Late Fees

israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones
3.0K
Coronavirus

Israel To Use Terrorism-Tracking Tech To Fight Virus Spread

How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy
2.9K
Gig Economy

How Coronavirus Will (And Won’t) Change The Gig Economy

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics
2.9K
Authentication

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics

Amazon Amazon
2.8K
Amazon

Amazon Experiences Technical Setback For Grocery Orders Amid High Coronavirus Demand

Casino Casino
2.8K
Coronavirus

MGM And Wynn Shutter Casinos For A Limited Time Due To Coronavirus

The EU will meet via video this week The EU will meet via video this week
2.7K
Europe

EU Ministers To Meet Via Video On Virus’ Financial Hit

interest rates, federal reserve, cut, coronavirus interest rates, federal reserve, cut, coronavirus
2.5K
Economy

Fed Slashes Interest Rates To Near Zero

bitcoin daily, rhode island blockchain act, rapper, akon, west africa, akoin bitcoin daily, rhode island blockchain act, rapper, akon, west africa, akoin
2.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Rhode Island’s Blockchain Act Aims For Crypto Rules Too; Rapper Akon Details Crypto Plans