Coronavirus

French Startups To Get Financial Help From Gov’t

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
France startups will get financial aid

A new multibillion-euro stimulus package aims to keep French startups alive during the tumultuous and lagging economy of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Bloomberg report.

The package will be announced on Wednesday, although the French finance ministry has not named any exact numbers yet. The virus has had crippling effects in France, killing around 800 people so far. The government has acted to try to confine it, asking people not to leave their homes except for short exercise stints or essential shopping runs.

The package is a collaboration between the finance ministry and Bpifrance, a state-backed lender and investor, and it will boost the nascent startup scene in the country. The number of new French startups was on the rise until recently when the virus hit, and President Emmanuel Macron has had a goal of hitting a new record of unicorn companies, or those which are valued at over $1 billion.

To do so, Macron had plans pre-virus of funneling $5.5 billion into a new initiative to spur investors to look closer at French startups. There are only five French unicorns as of right now, according to stats, per the report. Macron wants to see at least 25 by 2025.

Now, though, the government has been focused on trying to pump up the falling economy. Bpifrance Executive Director Nicolas Dufourcq called the current situation a “financial heart attack.” The government is also working on a slate of 300 billion euros ($324.1 billion)-worth in state-guaranteed loans, which is also set to be finalized Wednesday.

Germany’s startups are also in talks with officials about relief or aid packages in relation to the virus, focusing on the most useful ways to help younger companies.

The HDE retail association in Germany has asked for assistance with tax relief and other such assistance, saying it is looking at billions of euros in losses otherwise.

——————————–

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL EVENT: THE FUTURE OF HEALTHCARE

On Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and panelists from leading healthcare organizations for an in-depth discussion about the COVID-19 pandemic, business impact and what this means for the future of healthcare.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

World Health Organization Target Of Hack World Health Organization Target Of Hack
9.7K
Security & Fraud

Hackers Target World Health Organization

The coronavirus continues to effect industries worldwide The coronavirus continues to effect industries worldwide
8.6K
Coronavirus

IOC Mulls Plan To Delay Tokyo Olympics

The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19 The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19
5.5K
Coronavirus

The 11 Days That Changed The Consumer’s COVID-19 Mindset

Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries
5.3K
Apple

Apple Plans To Roll Out App Store To 20 Countries

coronavirus-whatsapp-chatbot coronavirus-whatsapp-chatbot
4.8K
Coronavirus

India Launches WhatsApp Chatbot

4.5K
News

Today In Payments: Default Fears Mount As China’s Banks Encourage Loans; Goldman, Morgan Stanley Predict Economic Devastation

4.3K
International

As China’s Banks Encourage Loans, Default Fears Mount

Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout
4.0K
Coronavirus

Peer-To-Peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout

Predictions for unemployment and recession are high right now among experts Predictions for unemployment and recession are high right now among experts
3.4K
Coronavirus

US Economy Could Lose 5M Jobs In COVID-19 Fallout

apple, stores, retail, repair, iPhones apple, stores, retail, repair, iPhones
3.3K
Apple

Apple Customers Can’t Get Devices Back Until Stores Reopen

Pentagon Pentagon
3.3K
Coronavirus

Pentagon Bumps Up Periodic Payments To Contractors

coronavirus economic impact coronavirus economic impact
3.1K
Coronavirus

Fed To Offer Credit Help To Stem Economic Losses For Business, Households

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand
2.8K
Retail

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand

Facebook officials allegedly knew about ad issues, according to a lawsuit Facebook officials allegedly knew about ad issues, according to a lawsuit
2.8K
Facebook

Lawsuit Says Facebook Officials Knew About Ad Metric Issues And Did Nothing

Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets
2.7K
Coronavirus

US House Wants Economic Stimulus Payments To Leverage eWallets