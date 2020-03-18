Coronavirus

German Merchants Call For Gov’t Assistance; Banks In Europe Accept $130B To Lessen Financial Stress

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Germany Retail

The coronavirus is spurring trade groups to ask for aid and governments to provide assistance for banks. Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus around the world.

As shops shuttered to curb the coronavirus’ spread, the HDE retail association of Germany asked for the government to provide tax relief and state aid as soon as possible to prevent companies from going out of business, Reuters reported. The organization noted that shop closings would bring about a loss of sales of 7 billion euros ($7.6 billion) weekly or 1.15 billion euros ($1.3 billion) daily.

“Massive loss of turnover is destroying thousands of independent companies and millions of jobs,” said HDE President Josef Sanktjohanser in a statement that indicated he contacted Chancellor Angela Merkel to request assistance, per the report.

The executive also noted that eCommerce merchants were also impacted as shoppers pull back spending.

The HDE requested that the government defer tax payments right away, along with the exclusion of interest, in addition to social security contributions due this month and next. The organization also said that many merchants are encountering insolvency unless state aid is given right away.

Meanwhile, financial institutions (FIs) in Europe accepted $130 million that the U.S. Federal Reserve provided, which aided in reducing the funding pressure provided by the coronavirus outbreak, Bloomberg reported. European leaders borrowed most of the funds. Swiss banks received $2.6 billion, while lenders in Britain received $15.5 billion through the Bank of England.

Euro-dollar cross-currency basis swaps are said to be a proxy for how costly it is to get ahold of U.S. currency. And challenges with sourcing greenbacks reportedly bring back memories of the stress the financial system encountered at the start of the financial crisis in 2008. Central-bank swap agreements were made to stop those challenges from happening again.

The dollar funding occurred one day following the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) move to loan $120 billion to banks until more advantageous targeted long-term loans become possible to receive in June.

The Fed, for its part, enhanced current swap lines with the major central banks around the globe, with the inclusion of the Bank of Canada, the Bank of Japan, the Swiss National Bank and the ECB with its easing initiative.

——————————–

PYMNTS VIRTUAL LIVE PANEL: THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET) 

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster with panelists from top financial institutions on Thursday March 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM (ET) for a lively discussion about new directions in banking for the digital-first era. Webster and her executive guests will offer expert insights into topics from the fascinating new PYMNTS report, “What Is a Bank: What U.S. Consumers Think About the Key Issues Driving the Connected Economy.”

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now
10.1K
Loans

House Chairwoman Tells FDIC To Halt ILC Charters

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants
7.8K
Regulation Roundup

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants

Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO, Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO,
6.7K
B2B Payments

SEC Reduces Audit Rules For Smaller Firms

A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week
6.4K
Cash

NYC Bank Runs Short Of Big Bills As Customers Hoard Cash

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers
5.9K
API

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers

Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic
4.7K
Coronavirus

US Movie Box Offices See Worst Weekend In 20 Years

Amazon Amazon
4.6K
Amazon

Amazon Experiences Technical Setback For Grocery Orders Amid High Coronavirus Demand

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics
4.5K
Authentication

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics

Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge,
4.4K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Walmart, CVS, Target Pledge To Set Up Testing Sites; Google Works On Site To Find Virus Tests; Mobile, Internet Carriers Pledge To Expand Service, Waive Late Fees

Casino Casino
4.3K
Coronavirus

MGM And Wynn Shutter Casinos For A Limited Time Due To Coronavirus

israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones
4.2K
Coronavirus

Israel To Use Terrorism-Tracking Tech To Fight Virus Spread

How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy
4.0K
Gig Economy

How Coronavirus Will (And Won’t) Change The Gig Economy

china-coronavirus-economy-recovery china-coronavirus-economy-recovery
3.8K
International

Planning For Recovery: Lessons Learned From China

Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem
3.6K
Authentication

Could The Coronavirus Crisis Solve Digital IDs’ ‘Chicken and Egg’ Problem?

The EU will meet via video this week The EU will meet via video this week
3.6K
Europe

EU Ministers To Meet Via Video On Virus’ Financial Hit