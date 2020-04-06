As healthcare workers fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Hilton and American Express will donate 1 million hotel rooms across the U.S. to those working on the front lines.

On Monday (April 6), the companies announced that starting next week, they will provide free rooms to medical professionals.

In a joint release, Hilton and American Express said that through the end of May, doctors, nurses, EMTs and paramedics who need a place to stay, get rejuvenated or must remain isolated from their families, can stay for free.

“During this crisis, we have seen so many examples of medical professionals working in the most challenging circumstances, sacrificing their own needs to the greater good,” said Hilton President and CEO Christopher J. Nassetta in a statement. They truly are heroes. We are honored to extend Hilton hospitality to them during this difficult time.”

Nassetta added that owners of Hilton brands want to be part of the solution and support their communities.

American Express, as Hilton’s “strategic partner,” said it too will share the cost of the hotel rooms.

“Our medical workers who are courageously and selflessly serving on the frontlines in the coronavirus crisis represent the best of who we are,” said American Express Chairman and CEO Stephen J. Squeri in a statement. “We’re honored to support this initiative with our longtime partner, Hilton, to provide the heroes in our communities a place to rest, recharge and help keep their loved ones safe during this time.”

Dr. William Jaquis, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians, said knowing there’s a safe place for the medical community to stay during the fight against the coronavirus is crucial.

“The kind of compassion and caring that Hilton and American Express are offering has never been more welcome,” he said in a statement

The offers include rooms at many Hilton brands, such as Hampton by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, DoubleTree by Hilton and others.

Hilton and American Express said the hotels will be staffed by employees who have received additional training on how to keep guests and themselves safe.