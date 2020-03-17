Coronavirus

Uber, Lime Pause Some Ridesharing Services

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Uber

In an effort to restrict the growth of COVID-19, Uber has started to halt its pooled rides option in the U.S. and Canada. The company’s Uber Eats food delivery platform and regular rides will continue to be accessible, CNBC reported.

Uber’s Senior VP of Rides and Platform Andrew Macdonald said in a statement, “Our goal is to help flatten the curve on community spread in the cities we serve.”

The pooled option lets passengers make reservations for journeys at lower prices by traveling with as many as three other riders. That option has now been deactivated in users’ apps in the two nations.

North America is responsible for the lion’s share of the ridesharing company’s revenue. Pooled trips comprise just a small proportion of total bookings per data in American cities, as noted in the report.

In other transportation news, Lime is pausing its service in Washington State, California, France, Spain and Italy “effective immediately,” the mobility company said in an announcement. Lime said it is handing out hand sanitizer in its warehouses and offices, and that it has “enhanced” its cleaning methods and is disinfecting its scooters more often.

“We are cleaning all parts of the scooter that are touched by people and we are only using products recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the Center for Biocide Chemistries list that have been approved by the EPA for use against the coronavirus,” the company said in the announcement.

And as it continues monitoring coronavirus developments, Waymo is pausing its Waymo One service in Metro Phoenix with trained drivers, the company said in a series of tweets. “We’ve also paused driving in California in line with local guidance,” Waymo noted in a tweet. “Our fully driverless operations in Phoenix will continue for now within our early rider program, along with our local delivery and truck testing.”

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

While eCommerce may be thriving, that doesn’t mean retailers should ignore evolving their in-store experiences. In fact, retailers that focus on revamping only one sales channel are more likely to have difficulties generating consumer loyalty. In the March 2020 Commerce Connected Playbook, PYMNTS spoke with Deanna Moreno Hernandez at Ace Hardware about the importance of crafting seamless omnichannel shopping experiences to boost customer conversion.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now
7.9K
Loans

House Chairwoman Tells FDIC To Halt ILC Charters

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants
6.4K
Regulation Roundup

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants

Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO, Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO,
5.3K
B2B Payments

SEC Reduces Audit Rules For Smaller Firms

A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week
4.8K
Cash

NYC Bank Runs Short Of Big Bills As Customers Hoard Cash

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers
4.1K
API

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers

Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic
3.7K
Coronavirus

US Movie Box Offices See Worst Weekend In 20 Years

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics
3.6K
Authentication

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics

Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge,
3.4K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Walmart, CVS, Target Pledge To Set Up Testing Sites; Google Works On Site To Find Virus Tests; Mobile, Internet Carriers Pledge To Expand Service, Waive Late Fees

Amazon Amazon
3.3K
Amazon

Amazon Experiences Technical Setback For Grocery Orders Amid High Coronavirus Demand

israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones
3.3K
Coronavirus

Israel To Use Terrorism-Tracking Tech To Fight Virus Spread

How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy
3.2K
Gig Economy

How Coronavirus Will (And Won’t) Change The Gig Economy

Casino Casino
3.2K
Coronavirus

MGM And Wynn Shutter Casinos For A Limited Time Due To Coronavirus

The EU will meet via video this week The EU will meet via video this week
2.9K
Europe

EU Ministers To Meet Via Video On Virus’ Financial Hit

interest rates, federal reserve, cut, coronavirus interest rates, federal reserve, cut, coronavirus
2.8K
Economy

Fed Slashes Interest Rates To Near Zero

bitcoin daily, rhode island blockchain act, rapper, akon, west africa, akoin bitcoin daily, rhode island blockchain act, rapper, akon, west africa, akoin
2.6K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Rhode Island’s Blockchain Act Aims For Crypto Rules Too; Rapper Akon Details Crypto Plans