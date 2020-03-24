Coronavirus

US House Wants Economic Stimulus Payments To Leverage eWallets

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets

To help bolster the American economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve could utilize digital wallets and a “digital dollar” to provide “qualified individuals” with payments. With passing of the draft legislation, legal adults would receive $2,000 and $1,000 would be provided for each child, Yahoo! Finance reported. 

The bills are called the “Financial Protections and Assistance for America’s Consumers, States, Businesses, and Vulnerable Populations Act” and the “Take Responsibility for Workers and Families Act.”

Neither bill specifies the use of any type of digital currency initiative. According to the report, the bills indicate that “the term ‘digital dollar’ shall mean a balance expressed as a dollar value consisting of digital ledger entries that are recorded as liabilities in the accounts of any Federal Reserve bank; or an electronic unit of value, redeemable by an eligible financial institution (as determined by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System).” The Fed would be in control of the digital wallets.

In addition, member banks of the Fed can have a “pass-through digital dollar wallet” per the draft bills, as cited by the outlet. Recipients of payments would get a “pro-rata share of a pooled reserve balance” that the member keeps.

The news comes as The Federal Reserve rolled out a massive aid package on Monday (March 23) to support the American economy to alleviate the impact of COVID-19, announcing as much as $300 billion in financing for consumers and companies, as well as an unlimited amount of “quantitative easing.”

The central bank noted in an announcement, “The Federal Reserve is committed to using its full range of tools to support households, businesses and the U.S. economy overall in this challenging time. The coronavirus pandemic is causing tremendous hardship across the United States and around the world.”

——————————–

PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index 

Key subscription features like free shipping, real-time messaging and mobile optimization no longer pack the competitive punch they once did – now all three are offered by 90 percent of subscription commerce sites. So, when every plan looks the same, what does it take to separate the best from the rest? In the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS analyzes 187 leading eCommerce subscription sites across 10 verticals to learn the two features that now hold the keys to driving conversion.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The coronavirus continues to effect industries worldwide The coronavirus continues to effect industries worldwide
5.5K
Coronavirus

IOC Mulls Plan To Delay Tokyo Olympics

The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19 The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19
3.8K
Coronavirus

The 11 Days That Changed The Consumer’s COVID-19 Mindset

3.1K
International

As China’s Banks Encourage Loans, Default Fears Mount

coronavirus-whatsapp-chatbot coronavirus-whatsapp-chatbot
3.0K
Coronavirus

India Launches WhatsApp Chatbot

Coronavirus Boosts Americana Sales Coronavirus Boosts Americana Sales
2.5K
Retail

Coronavirus Boosts Mom, Apple Pie And A Return To ‘Leave It To Beaver’ America

2.4K
News

Today In Payments: Default Fears Mount As China’s Banks Encourage Loans; Goldman, Morgan Stanley Predict Economic Devastation

apple, stores, retail, repair, iPhones apple, stores, retail, repair, iPhones
2.4K
Apple

Apple Customers Can’t Get Devices Back Until Stores Reopen

Predictions for unemployment and recession are high right now among experts Predictions for unemployment and recession are high right now among experts
2.3K
Coronavirus

US Economy Could Lose 5M Jobs In COVID-19 Fallout

The Fed doesn't currently think money is a way the virus can spread The Fed doesn't currently think money is a way the virus can spread
2.0K
Coronavirus

Fed Plans Release Of Clean Cash As Virus Spreads

Facebook officials allegedly knew about ad issues, according to a lawsuit Facebook officials allegedly knew about ad issues, according to a lawsuit
1.9K
Facebook

Lawsuit Says Facebook Officials Knew About Ad Metric Issues And Did Nothing

coronavirus economic impact coronavirus economic impact
1.8K
Coronavirus

Fed To Offer Credit Help To Stem Economic Losses For Business, Households

Democrats, Republicans, stimulus package, coronavirus, Democrats, Republicans, stimulus package, coronavirus,
1.7K
Coronavirus

Dems, GOP Divided As Coronavirus Stimulus Package Fails Senate

Coronavirus Is Changing The Way We Watch Movies Coronavirus Is Changing The Way We Watch Movies
1.7K
Subscriptions

Let’s All Go To The (Streaming) Movies

Bitcoin daily. Bitcoin daily.
1.7K
1
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Coinbase Handled $2B In Crypto As Markets Tanked

madewell, j. crew, IPO, debt, negotiations madewell, j. crew, IPO, debt, negotiations
1.6K
Retail

J.Crew Shelves Madewell IPO After Deal Crumbles