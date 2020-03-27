Walmart Enacts No-Touch Protocols

Walmart is enacting no-touch procedures so that customers can shop more safely during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report by USA Today.

Shoppers who buy items through Walmart Pay won’t have to touch the screen anymore, and instead will be able to scan a QR code and pay from an app on their phone.

For pickup, customers can simply open their trunks and an employee will load the groceries in, and they won’t ask for a signature. Shoppers won’t have to sign for deliveries either, and workers can just leave the items outside the door.

“We’re in unprecedented times,” said Janey Whiteside, Walmart executive vice president and chief customer officer. “We know customers want and need to be served differently. And, we’re moving quickly to adapt to those changing needs. It’s one way we can help to add some stability to our customers’ lives.”

Other businesses are also taking similar steps for shoppers to reduce their chances of contracting the coronavirus. For example, Walmart, Kroger and Albertsons are going to install sneeze guards at registers to help with social distancing, and some stores are going to put stickers on the floor to show customers how far they need to stay away from each other.

Delivery services like DoorDash and Uber Eats have options for couriers to leave food at the door so customers won’t have to interact with delivery drivers.

Walmart also recently said that it was going to waive rent for the 10,000 businesses that operate inside its stores. Walmart has hair salons, nail salons, optometrists and restaurants inside its supercenters, and they won’t have to pay rent in April.

The company said that it hopes the move will help companies get through the difficult times and allow them to continue to pay their employees.

Walmart said that it has 150,000 open temporary jobs right now to also help those looking for employment.