If you’re looking for a place to store your crypto, PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Cryptocurrency Wallets can help.

Each month, PYMNTS uses metrics such as number of downloads, active users and more to determine the most popular crypto wallet apps in the industry.

Bitpay gains nine points this month and moves up two spots in the ranking, knocking Strike down a peg. See where the other apps land below.

The Top 5

Binance remains at No. 1 with a perfect score of 100.

No. 2 again goes to Crypto.com, scoring 93 points.

Trust – Crypto and Bitcoin Wallet stays at No. 3, scoring 82 points.

No. 4 is unchanged with Blockchain.com Wallet scoring 81 points.

Bitcoin Wallet and MetaMask – Blockchain Wallet, scoring 78 points each, remain at No. 5.

The Top 10

Exodus: Crypto Bitcoin Wallet and SafePal – Crypto Wallet both lose two points from last month and score 66, but they stay at No. 6.

No. 7 ranking with Wirex Card and Multicurrency Crypto Wallet also loses two points for a total of 55 and remains at No. 7.

Climbing two rankings to No. 8 is Bitpay, scoring 50 points, which is nine more than last month.

Strike: Send and Spend Bitcoin, loses two points to score 42 and falls one ranking to No. 9.

Wrapping up the top 10 is newcomer ZenGo Crypto and Bitcoin Wallet: Buy, Earn and Trade, scoring 39 points.