Cryptocurrency

EU Releases Proposed Cryptocurrency Rules

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
EU Releases Proposed Cryptocurrency Rules

A much anticipated first-ever plan to regulate cryptocurrency in Europe was unveiled on Thursday (Sept. 24) by the European Commission.

The executive branch of the European Union (EU), the agency responsible for managing the day-to-day business of the 27-nation bloc, proposed legislation crafted to reduce risks for investors, while also giving legal certainty to companies issuing them.

“The future of finance is digital,” said Valdis Dombrovskis, the panel’s executive vice president, in a statement. “During the lockdown, many people shifted to accessing banking and other financial services online. Many more made contactless payments. Developing better financial products for consumers and opening new funding channels for companies will all help the recovery.”

The legislation is intended to reduce market fragmentation, as many digital finance providers only operate in one country. As a result, the measure allows crypto companies to provide its services across the other member states with approvals.

Still, Dombrovskis noted that digital transformation is not risk-free. The new legislation intends to reduce these risks for investors, while also giving legal certainty to the issuers of cryptocurrency.

Firms that issue stablecoins are likely to face stricter rules. They are designed to minimize the volatility of the price and hold their value, like the dollar, CNBC reported. However, they have been controversial, as there are questions over whether issuers have the required reserves to back them. 

It may take more than one year before these proposals from the EU are implemented. “The legislative process will take time, at least a year, probably longer, depending on how much priority will be given by both member states and the European Parliament,” Dombrovskis told CNBC.

The latest proposal will have to be approved by each EU government, as well as the European Parliament, the EU’s directly elected chamber.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz pledged on Thursday (Sept. 24) to accelerate the EU’s financial reforms for regulating cryptocurrency, noting that they could help fuel the economic recovery, Reuters reported. “These are important proposals to make Europe’s financial sector really strong. My goal is to move the discussions forward quickly,” Scholz told the news outlet.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS STUDY: LEVERAGING THE DIGITAL BANKING SHIFT – SEPTEMBER 2020  

The September 2020 Leveraging The Digital Banking Shift Study, PYMNTS examines consumers’ growing use of online and mobile tools to open and manage accounts as well as the factors that are paramount in building and maintaining trust in the current economic environment. The report is based on a survey of nearly 2,200 account-holding U.S. consumers.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Bitcoin Daily: OCC: US National Banks Can Hold Digital Assets; S. Korea Eyes 20 Pct Tax On Crypto Trading
2.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: MicroStrategy CEO Says Bitcoin Is ‘Less Risky’ Than Cash; Police Probe Indian Crypto Exchange In $272K Theft

2.1K
Smarter Payments

Report: Hanging Up The Phone On Mobile Remittance Fraud

Bright Spots For Retailers And SMBs
2.1K
Today In Data

Bright Spots For Retailers And SMBs

2.1K
B2B Payments

B2B Payments Digital Shift: Carding The ‘Uncardable’ Corporate Spend

Today In Payments Around The World: PayPal, Mastercard Expand Debit Card Offering In Europe; ECB President Advocates For Digital Euro
2.0K
News

Today In Payments Around The World: PayPal, Mastercard Expand Debit Card Offering In Europe; ECB President Advocates For Digital Euro

Bitcoin Daily: US Looks To Confiscate Almost $400M In OneCoin Case
2.0K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: US National Banks To Hold Reserve Currencies For Stablecoins; Stripe To Pay Massachusetts $120K In PlexCoin ICO Role

1.9K
Cloud Banking

Fidor: How Cloud-Based Banking Helps With Compliance

eCommerce credit card dispute
1.9K
Security & Fraud

EMV 3DS: Why 2020 Is Different

GameStop
1.9K
Retail

GameStop's Top Investor Sees Epic Battle With Amazon

1.8K
Security & Fraud

Shopify: 2 Employees Took Consumer Data From Merchant Sites

Robinhood Markets' Newest Funding Round Grows To $660M
1.8K
Investments

Robinhood Raises $460M One Month After Raising $200M

1.8K
Retail

Retailers Face Supply/Demand Shortfalls This Holiday Season

Mulan Shows Disney+ eCommerce Potential
1.8K
Retail

Mulan’s Big Win Shows Disney+ Has Potential As An eCommerce Ecosystem

1.7K
Credit Unions

Credit Unions Prepare For A New, Uneven Playing Field

1.7K
SMBs

Powell: US SMBs Need 'Direct Fiscal Support' Not Loans