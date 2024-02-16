RockWallet, a self-custodial, multicurrency wallet, has announced the acquisition of the customer base of Wyre, a crypto payment platform that shut down in June 2023.

This development allows former Wyre clients to seamlessly use cryptocurrency on RockWallet’s platform without the need for redoing the know-your-customer (KYC) process or going through the inconvenience of onboarding again, RockWallet said in a Thursday (Feb. 15) press release.

RockWallet is reaching out to Wyre’s former clients, providing them with log-in details and instructions to reactivate their accounts and migrate to the RockWallet platform, according to the release. This migration ensures that users can benefit from RockWallet’s features while maintaining control over their digital assets.

Wyre had attracted millions of users to its platform, and its wind-down left many searching for a replacement, Steve Bailey, co-founder, president and chief operating officer of RockWallet, said in the release.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to fill that gap and connect with Wyre’s former clients to earn their trust as we welcome them to continue their crypto journeys with RockWallet,” Bailey said.

Gregg Yorkison, the assignee overseeing the wind down of Wyre, said in the release that RockWallet aligns with Wyre’s values and introduces innovative solutions.

“This transaction signifies a notable progression for Wyre users, and we look forward to have them onboard this user-friendly platform to meet all their digital asset needs,” Yorkison said.

RockWallet is a multiasset platform that supports popular digital assets such as BTC, BCH, ETH, USDT, USDC, and BSV, the release said. It enables nano payments anywhere in the world for less than a hundredth of a cent per transaction and facilitates instant peer-to-peer payments and global remittances.

Former Wyre customers can reactivate their accounts on the RockWallet platform by visiting https://sendwyre.com. The RockWallet mobile app is available for download on iOS and Google Play stores.

Wyre was among the victims of the crypto downturn, PYMNTS reported in January 2023.

Wyre had been set to merge with payments FinTech Bolt, but the companies called off their planned $1.5 billion merger in September 2022, saying each would continue to focus on its core competencies.