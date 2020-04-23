Digital Onboarding

Digital Consumer Onboarding Dines On Data

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
ID verification

Onboarding has always been important, but amid COVID-19-induced chaos its criticality has become absolute, as hundreds of millions of people and businesses request trillions of dollars in financial assistance from federal and state sources.

Meanwhile, the fraud opportunities created by current conditions are potentially staggering.

As is stated in PYMNTS’ inaugural Digital Consumer Onboarding Tracker® done in collaboration with Melissa, “Many banks are … taking closer looks at know your customer (KYC) and onboarding solutions that deliver both fast and secure onboarding experiences. Several players are hoping that biometric-based authentication procedures will provide seamless options for customers, while others are building and utilizing more reliable data sources for verification.”

Speeding Things Up

Many financial institutions (FIs) were performing measured, unhurried due diligence on KYC and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions before the word “COVID-19” was known. The disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, however, have forced FIs to speed up plans to integrate better AML/KYC solutions as they authenticate a slew of new accounts. Unless that process is happening in real time or close to it, lenders remain vulnerable.

“FIs are under increasing pressure to successfully balance the regulatory mandates for compliance, like the EU’s 5AMLD that became law in January, with the need for fast, seamless onboarding,” Bud Walker, chief strategy officer for Melissa, told PYMNTS. “Inefficient onboarding is a key driver behind a 56 percent abandonment rate for banking customers. This means FIs must ensure that the ID verification process takes place in real time. A real-time process has to mitigate the … data entry errors that are common during the application process, which include manual data entry and duplicate data.”

Given that 88 percent of fraud specialists inside banks say that the most valuable risk assessment tools also help with onboarding, the hunt is one for more robust solutions engineered for scale and real-time processing.

“Consumers are searching for instant access to new services, with their experiences on platforms like Netflix and Uber setting customer expectations across various industries,” the report states. “The key to seamless authentication is always having access to the right data, making FIs’ sources for their KYC processes extremely important.”

Crafting A Solution

The data requirements for accurate real-time identity solutions are massive. Legacy systems with short memories and limited access to larger, more dynamic datasets are a wrench in the works of FIs toiling to balance customer experience with security.

“Crafting KYC processes that combine customer data from credit agencies, governmental sources, utility companies or even social media sites with banks’ previously siloed data is one way they could potentially enhance their onboarding processes’ security while maintaining speed and seamlessness,” according to the new report. “Access to varied data sets can help FIs check potential customers’ information against multiple points for any possible red flags without further involving those customers. Using biometrics in place of old-school KBA procedures and passwords can also help improve the overall onboarding experience.”

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks
26.3K
Loans

Public Businesses Reap PPP Relief Of $300M 

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams
21.0K
Security & Fraud

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams

Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service
20.8K
Digital Banking

Getting The Plumbing Ready For Banking-As-A-Service

uncut dollar bills uncut dollar bills
14.9K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: US Must Spend To Save Economy Amid COVID-19

What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare
10.1K
Healthcare

What The Ventilator Shortage Teaches Us About The Future Of Connected Healthcare

The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic
8.0K
Taxes

IRS Puts Tax Refunds In Storage As It Works On Stimulus Checks

AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service
8.0K
B2B Payments

AcctTwo Aims To Transform SaaS Accounting With Managed Service

7.5K
Coronavirus

Building A Base Of True Capital

Brazil cryptocurrency tax Brazil cryptocurrency tax
5.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Researchers Say Crypto Needs Global Rules To Prevent Market Collapse; China To Include Blockchain In Tech Infrastructure

Lord & Taylor Lord & Taylor
5.7K
Retail

Lord & Taylor Joins Retail Bankruptcy Watch

Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’ Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’
5.6K
Digital Banking

Helping Banks Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines
5.0K
Travel Payments

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines

cybersecurity iOS cybersecurity iOS
4.8K
Apple

Apple iOS At Risk In Email Hack

Fandago To Buy Vudu Video Streaming Service Fandago To Buy Vudu Video Streaming Service
4.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Fandango To Buy Vudu Video Streaming Service From Walmart

Integration Integration
4.2K
B2B Payments

Qwil Eyes Vendor Payment Control With SAP Fieldglass Integration