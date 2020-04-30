Overstock Shares Rise After Q1 Results

Shares of Overstock.com Inc. were up by nearly 4 percent Thursday afternoon (April 30) after the eCommerce retailer announced its first quarter results.

The Salt Lake City-based company reported its net revenues were $351.5 million in the first quarter that ended on March 31, a decrease of 4.6 percent from $367.7 million one year ago, while gross profits swelled by nearly 22 percent to $76 million, according to its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“In a time of great uncertainty, Overstock is performing well,” said CEO Jonathan Johnson in a statement. “Our retail business, which was already on track to achieve its Q1 plan before the COVID-19 crisis hit full bore, has benefited from an increased demand for home furnishings and other key product categories from customers looking to shop from the safety of their homes.”

While the coronavirus pandemic has altered the landscape for many retailers, Johnson said April sales have increased by more 120 percent year over year, mostly from the home furnishings category. April revenues will be reflected in the Q2 results to be released in July.

In an earnings call with analysts, David Nielsen, the company’s retail president, said one of the key contributors to earnings was improved freight rates that factor into product costs, Furniture Today reported.

“We have expanded our footprint to pre-position products closer to customers, Neilson said. “This helps to eliminate long shipping costs so by bringing products closer to customers, we can reduce costs and improve margins.”

He also told analysts that the cost to acquire new customers fell in the first quarter.

“As brick-and-mortar stores were backing off due to temporary closings, we took advantage of that and increased our marketing spend to acquire customers at a reduced cost,” he added.

Johnson said Overstock benefitted from its role as being “counter-cyclical.”

“We are a low-priced operator,” he said. “Historically, in times when people are pinching pennies, they look for deals, and that’s who we are. In the past when the economy has gone south, we can do well in those times.”

The SEC filing also said Overstock’s net loss attributable to stockholders was $16 million, an improvement of $23 million a year ago. Its net loss per share was 40 cents, an improvement of 78 cents from Q1 2019. The year-over-year adjusted EBITDA, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, improved by 31 percent.

Last month, Overstock said it was fixing the supply chain’s weakest link as companies struggle with making sure there’s a clean line of products now and after the coronavirus health crisis subsides.