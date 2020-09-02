Economy

ADP: U.S. Only Gained A Disappointing 428,000 Private-Sector Jobs in August

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Private-Sector Jobs Growth Shows ‘Slow Recovery’

Private-sector employment went up by 428,000 jobs last month, said the ADP National Employment Report. That’s an improvement over the previous month’s 167,000 jobs, but still well below expectations. A survey of economists by Dow Jones had predicted a 1.17 million increase.

“The August job postings demonstrate a slow recovery,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. “Job gains are minimal, and businesses across all sizes and sectors have yet to come close to their pre-COVID-19 employment levels.”

The jobs report, produced by the ADP Institute and Moody’s Analytics, is the kickoff event leading up to Friday’s official U.S. Labor Department jobs report for August. That will show how many jobs the U.S. economy added or lost in both the private and public sectors.

The ADP only covers the private sector (“nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis”). The U.S. government’s report is expected to show 1.4 million jobs created in August, Reuters reported, adding that this “would leave nonfarm payrolls about 11.5 million below their pre-pandemic level.”

ADP said that big business led the creation of jobs in August, as companies with more than 500 employees added 298,000 workers. Medium-sized businesses were next with 79,000, while companies with fewer than 50 workers grew by only 52,000.

The strongest sector for August growth was “service-providing” with 389,000 jobs, said ADP.

The addition of 167,000 private-sector jobs in July was way down from June, when the numbers leaped up by 2.4 million, according to that month’s ADP National Employment Report.

“The labor market recovery slowed in the month of July,” said Yildirmaz when that month’s report was released. He noted at the time that the slowdown was hitting companies of all sizes and in all sectors.

In a report issued on Tuesday (Sept. 1), the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) predicted that U.S. employment will increase by six million jobs over the decade from 2019 through 2029, going from 163 million to 169 million in that timeframe. That predicted annual growth rate would be slower than during the economy’s recovery from the Great Recession.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS AND AMAZON PAY CONVERSATION: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – CONSUMER TRUST

From tiny Main Street shops to the tech giants of Silicon Valley, companies are working fervently to revive and reinvent the economy. With a digital shift clearly dominating post-pandemic commerce, tune in to this three-day series to hear directly from Amazon Pay about new digital priorities, nurturing trust in virtual relationships, and the delicate balance of technology and tenderness that keeps humanity first in ever more digital lives.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

5.3K
CFO

Report: Putting An End To AP Invoicing Errors

online mortgage
3.9K
Real Estate

Blend CEO: Why Mortgage Lending Needs More Data, Not More Documents

3.0K
Payment Methods

PayPal’s ‘Pay In 4’ Expands Installment Credit Options For PayPal Users

2.9K
SMBs

New Report: How Online Marketplaces Can Capture The $129 Billion Small Business Seller Opportunity

How TikTok Could Help Walmart's Social Commerce
2.5K
Social Commerce

Why Walmart’s Knocking On TikTok’s Door

2.3K
Gig Economy

Meeting The Payments Needs Of Cross-Border Gig Workers

2.3K
Security & Fraud

Visa Takes Aim At Unemployment Insurance Fraud

TikTok
2.2K
1
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Report: China Must Approve TikTok Sale Under Its New Rules On AI

2.0K
Restaurant innovation

Teriyaki Madness CEO On Taking The Madness Out Of Online Ordering

Neflix Makes Freebie Pitch To Hike Market Share
2.0K
Retail

Netflix To Offer Some Free Shows To Hike Market Share

2.0K
Loans

SBA Eyes Fees Paid To Rocket Loans, Contractor In Loan Program

1.9K
Taxes

Temporary Payroll Tax Deferral Plan Starts Sept. 1

How FinTech Can Disrupt Payday Lending Industry
1.8K
Alternative Credit

How FinTech Can Disrupt A Payday Lending Industry That No One Likes Anyway

1.8K
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Daily: US Seizes Crypto Accounts Tied To N. Korean Cyberattacks That Stole $29M; Australia Probes Horse Racing Group Linked To OneCoin Crypto Scam

Rethinking Supply Chain To Optimize B2B Payments
1.8K
B2B Payments

Rethinking The Supply Chain To Optimize B2B Payments