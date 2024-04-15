Retail Sales Accelerate in March, but ‘Leisure’ Spending Is Uneven

Retail sales accelerated in March from February’s gains — indicating that, generally speaking, consumer spending still can overcome the pressures of inflation.

But the data show some puts and takes in terms of just where those resilient consumers are spending their dollars — and where they are not, at least headed into the warmer spring months.

The headline numbers released by the Commerce Department Monday (April 15) show retail sales were up 0.7% as measured month over month. That’s considerably higher than the 0.3% consensus estimate. And given the fact that consumer prices increased 0.4% in the same month, the read across is that customers are filling their baskets with more items.

Some Pressures Come to Light

But the surge is not universal. And as evidenced by bank earnings last Friday via JPMorgan and Citigroup, lower-income and lower-FICO-scored consumers are feeling a bit of a pinch at the register, while credit trends are normalizing and as charge-offs and delinquencies rise.

Within the latest data, it’s worth noting that sales at non-store retailers — a line item reserved for online sellers — were up 2.7%.

As for the categories that saw some slippage, they were primarily in what we might term “leisure” or discretionary items — the goods that might be the ones we get as we get ready to be out and about as winter fades. As a category, spending at sporting goods, hobbies, musical instruments and books was down by 1.8% month on month. Sales at clothing stores were off 1.6% and electronics and appliances retailers reported a 1.2% dip. Food services and drinking places — the restaurants and bars where we congregate — saw a 0.4% increase.

It seems to be the case, then, that the non-essential categories of spending are seeing a bit of a pause, likely as they grapple with credit card debt.

We noted earlier in the month that more consumers are making only the minimum payments on their credit cards. Accounts that are 30-plus days and 60-plus days past due have hit a high not seen in 11 years, according to fourth-quarter 2023 data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

PYMNTS Intelligence data show that in the paycheck-to-paycheck economy, which represents 60% of the population, 43% of consumers at least occasionally revolve their credit card balances while 65% of struggling consumers do so. We found that more than a third of consumers turned to credit products to manage their finances, while 21% of them used credit products as their top strategy. The March retail sales data bears watching to see if the pullbacks in non-discretionary spending are mere blips or a real trend.