In an effort to minimize future dependence on rivals Google and Apple, Facebook plans to develop its own operating system (OS), according to The Information.

A customized OS may permit Facebook to break away from Android.

Per the report, a Facebook spokeswoman said plans are connected to the technology giant putting greater focus on its future products such as augmented reality (AR) glasses.

“The focus of this work is on what’s needed for augmented-reality glasses. We’re looking at all options right now, which include partnering with other companies and building a custom OS designed for AR,” the spokesperson said.

The company shared plans on developing the selected glasses and other products to have the personalized software built in, but that will likely be years from now.

Facebook’s OS will be built from the ground up. Mark Lucovsky, a former Microsoft engineer and co-author of the Windows NT operating system will lead the project.

“We really want to make sure the next generation has space for us,” Facebook’s head of hardware, Andrew Bosworth told the news outlet regarding the social media giant’s plan to develop a new operating system. “We don’t think we can trust the marketplace or competitors to ensure that’s the case. And so we’re gonna do it ourselves.”

The company’s hardware products, such as Oculus and Portal devices, could run on the new OS created in the future, Facebook’s Camera Director Ficus Kirkpatrick said.

Facebook wants to have control over the software its devices operate on.

Google and Apple both own the world’s most favored mobile operating systems and for many years, Facebook has searched for options to reduce its dependence on the rivals.

In the past, the company developed prototypes of a custom OS for Home at one point, but later decided to use Android. Facebook also had failed attempts in developing a software layer to operate on HTC’s handset and build its own mobile phone.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes AR glasses may replace mobile phones as being the primary way of connecting consumers online.

In the December 2019 Digital Fraud Tracker, Eric Lorenz, Priceline's VP of finance operations tells PYMNTS how the online travel agency leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to identify risky transactions without exasperating legitimate customers.

