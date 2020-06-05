Google

Google’s Search Engine Option Menu In Europe Gets DOJ Attention

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Google's Default Search Engine Options In Europe Gets DOJ Lawyers' Attention

Google’s move to provide a menu in Europe, which began showing up on new tablets as well as smartphones and lets users select a search engine other than its own at setup, has reportedly captured the interest of Justice Department lawyers, The New York Times reported, citing the CEO of a search engine that is geared toward privacy.

“They had a lot of very pointed questions,” DuckDuckGo Chief Executive Gabriel Weinberg told the paper. The report noted that the strong interest in the menu provides a look into the probe’s focus as well as a possible approach that would not make the federal government go down the road of aiming to split up the firm.

Julie Tarallo McAlister, a spokesperson for Google, said the firm keeps working “to engage with the ongoing investigations led by the Department of Justice” and attorneys general of states. “Our focus is firmly on providing services that help consumers, support thousands of businesses, and enable increased choice and competition,” McAlister said.

On almost all of the smartphones around the globe, Google is the preset search engine. It is the default choice for most Android handsets that, for their part, comprise roughly eight out of 10 smartphones, and the firm pays Apple to be the standard selection on iPhones.

The search preference option, however, aims to tackle the strength of preselected choices or defaults to influence the decisions individuals have in which internet services they utilize.

But competitors are not satisfied with how Google has brought about the menu in Europe. The company is restricting the number of selections that aren’t Google to three in each nation. And it is making firms that want to show up as one of the selections take part in an auction every three months.

In February, news surfaced that Google’s ad tools were front and center in the antitrust probe of the search company by the Department of Justice. The DOJ reportedly had discussions with ad agencies, publishers and ad technology companies pertaining to the online ad tools of Google.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MercadoLibre: The ‘Amazon Of Latin America’ Spreads Its Wings
4.0K
Retail

MercadoLibre: The ‘Amazon Of Latin America’ Spreads Its Wings

3.3K
Delivery

FedEx Joins UPS In Adding Delivery Fees Due To Volume Hike

Fighting eCommerce Fraudsters Across New Vectors
3.3K
Security & Fraud

It Takes A Hub: Fighting eCommerce Fraudsters Across New Vectors

open business new normal sign
3.1K
Economy

Moody’s Economist: ‘The COVID-19 Recession Is Over’

digital-payments-rba-australia
3.0K
Digital Payments

Aussie Central Bank Considers Regulating ePayments Fees

2.9K
API

Real-Time Payments’ Real-Time Achilles Heel

Vroom's IPO Expected To Debut At $15-17
2.9K
IPO

Vroom’s IPO Could Net $366.6M

2.9K
Amazon Commerce

Amazon Plans ‘Invitation Only’ Sale Starting June 22

Why Privacy Is Mobile Apps' Next Big Thing
2.7K
Safety and Security

Why ‘Privacy By Design’ Is Mobile Apps’ Next Big Thing

Amazon Seeks To Use Blockchain Tech For Supply Chain Trust
2.7K
B2B Payments

Amazon Seeks To Use Blockchain Tech For Supply Chain Trust

Musk: 'Break Up Amazon' Due To Monopoly Dangers
2.6K
ANTITRUST

Musk: ‘Time To Break Up Amazon’

Amex CFO Sounds Alarm Over Joblessness
2.6K
Economy

Amex CFO Sounds Alarm Over Post-Lockdown Furloughs

Senate
2.6K
Loans

Senate Passes Bill To Extend PPP For SMBs

2.5K
Banking

Monzo To Cut 120 Jobs Due To Pandemic Fallout

2.5K
B2B Payments

DBS Bank India Collab Provides Truck Drivers With Instant Payments