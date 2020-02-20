Healthcare

ePharma Takes Aim At High Drug Prices

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
prescription drug prices

Be thankful you don’t have lipodystrophy. It’s a condition in which the body cannot control production of fat tissue. It can cause energy control problems and diabetes, and even worse, the drug that can control it, Myalept, is a bit expensive. List price for Myalept: $71,306 a month.

Fortunately, there’s a website for that and for all the other prescription meds that have consumers clamoring against drug companies. Varying in business models from simple home delivery to cut-rate pricing to proprietary product, ePharmacy companies are starting to gain attention from venture capitalists (VCs) as well as consumers. In the balance hangs a $40 billion global opportunity.

The most significant business model for ePharma companies like Blink Health, Ro and GoodRx has been in trying to reduce prices. The federal government has been delayed in its passage of a bill that would require drug makers to pay back Medicare for price hikes that outpace inflation. Outside of that, little regulatory help is on the way. The non-partisan Kaiser Family Foundation recently found that among those currently taking prescription drugs, one-fourth of adults (24 percent) and seniors (23 percent) say they can’t afford their prescriptions. Three in 10 of all adults (29 percent) report “not taking their medicines as prescribed at some point in the past year because of the cost and one in 10 (8 percent) say their condition got worse as a result of not taking their prescription as recommended.”

Blink Health CEO Geoffrey Chaiken says the ePharmacy model needs to succeed where government can’t.

“At Blink, we’re not going to wait for the government to solve this problem,” he said in an interview with the Observer. “We believe it can be solved much more quickly through technology and innovative business models. Already, we’ve been able to impact prices, with 4,000 medications priced under $10 using Blink. And we’ve demonstrated the ability to continue to lower prices through new services like home delivery and our tele-health offering, which allows patients to go online and complete a doctor’s visit, at some of the lowest prices in the industry.”

The ePharmacy company that gets the most attention from VCs and analysts these days is Ro. With its brands Zero (nicotine addiction), Roman (men’s health and erectile dysfunction) and Rory (women’s health) it has taken more than $160 million in funding off the table over the last year. It is leveraging its influencers, experts and content to woo consumers. Last week Ro launched a new health site called Health Guide. The company said the new service is designed to compete with the likes of WebMD and Google searches.

“We created Health Guide to fulfill one of Roman’s guiding principles: to meet patients at eye level,” the Roman Health Guide team wrote on its welcome announcement. “We know the internet is already bursting with health-related content. But we also know that this material isn’t always complete, easy to understand, trustworthy, or fun to read. So we decided to do it better.”

Patients are comfortable with internet research on health conditions. An October survey released by ResMed found that six out of 10 consumers use the internet to try to diagnose themselves. An Aetna survey found 43 percent of respondents said they would investigate their condition online and then see a practitioner.

The ePharma space will not be limited to pure plays or the biggest retailers like CVS. Locai Solutions and L&R Distributors recently announced a partnership in which they provide “endless aisles” to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) compete on the ePharm space. It will also set smaller retailers up for fulfillment and home delivery.

The pilot for the program will be launched with Denver-based Hi-School Pharmacy. “Launching Hi-School as our first deployment of this technology showcases the solution we’re bringing to the current challenges faced by physical retail,” said Mike Demko, CEO and Founder of Locai Solutions. “They are an extremely customer focused brand and by offering an expanded assortment without the burden of inventory they can bring increased value to their consumers.”

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

housing market rising housing market rising
3.5K
Real Estate

US Home Sales Hit Highest January Peak In Years

3.0K
B2B Payments

CORT On Using Mobile, Visual Purchasing To Solve B2B Event Payments Friction

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers
2.9K
B2B Payments

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Scaling Real-Time Payments

2.9K
Security & Fraud

How FIs Can Win The Battle Against ‘Smarter’ Payments Fraud

Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b
2.9K
B2B Payments

French FinTech Closes $4M For New Neobank

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption
2.8K
B2B Payments

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption

Visa Visa
2.7K
VISA

Visa, Accor Team To Push Loyalty Past Points To Preference

online platforms online platforms
2.7K
Mastercard

Mastercard: Online Platforms – And Data – Help Cities Tackle Urban Challenges

coronavirus-japan-china-economy coronavirus-japan-china-economy
2.7K
International

Japanese Sales Tax Triggers 6 Pct Economic Contraction

2.7K
Ridesharing

Coronavirus Fear Infects NYC Ridesharing

SumUp, U.K. FinTech, Mastercard, Business Payments Card, b2b, digital payments, SumUp, U.K. FinTech, Mastercard, Business Payments Card, b2b, digital payments,
2.6K
B2B Payments

SumUp, Mastercard Intro Business Payments Card

coronavirus, alibaba, loans, outbreak, economic, impact, ecommerce, economy, news coronavirus, alibaba, loans, outbreak, economic, impact, ecommerce, economy, news
2.5K
International

China’s Alibaba Loans Near $3B To Coronavirus-Affected Firms

2.5K
Brexit

N26’s UK Customers Scramble After Bank’s Exit

Cereal Makers Aim For A Healthy Profit Cereal Makers Aim For A Healthy Profit
2.5K
Retail

Cereal Makers Aim To Move From Sweet Tooth To Healthy Profit

HDFC Banks Teams Up With Mastercard and And SAP Concor On Corp Spending Management HDFC Banks Teams Up With Mastercard and And SAP Concor On Corp Spending Management
2.5K
B2B Payments

HDFC Taps Mastercard, SAP Concur For T&E Tech