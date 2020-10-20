Global payments technology firm InComm is partnering with home-delivered meals provider Mom’s Meals to offer Medicare Advantage members the option of ordering nutritious, homemade meals, InComm announced on Tuesday (Oct. 20).

Members qualifying for post-discharge or chronic care meals can use their over-the-counter (OTC) benefits card to pay for the meals, which will be preloaded with a monthly allotment. Mom's Meals are nutritious, and can be tailored to the needs of people with chronic health conditions. Medicare Advantage members who don’t qualify for a meals benefit can still use the Mom’s Meals home delivery service.

The refrigerated meals are designed by chefs and are made to be heated and ready to eat in two minutes. People can choose meals from a broad menu and place a delivery order online or by phone.

The OTC Network is powered by InComm’s healthcare payments platform, which enables consumers to use health plan-sponsored benefits and incentive dollars for purchases from participating partners. The new multi-wallet card capabilities enable health plans to offer a variety of buying options on a single card.

Aside from Mom’s Meals, purchases can include OTC medications, healthy food, wellness items and transportation. The OTC Network is accepted in-store at over 60,000 retail locations and online through participating retailers’ websites.

Brian Parlotto, executive vice president, InComm Payments, said the partnership with Mom’s Meals offers people a convenient avenue to healthy meals “that can improve long-term health outcomes.”

Parlotto added that the service gives people a break from cooking and lets them stay home “in these trying times” and skip food shopping.

Mike Anderson, president, Mom’s Meals, said the partnership means people will have more extensive access to healthy home-delivered meals.

“We look forward to helping more people meet their food and nutrition needs — all in the comfort and safety of their own homes, which is so important right now,” he said.

From telehealth to new financing options for patient treatments to big retailers mashing up retail with healthcare, the pandemic is driving the disruption and reinvention of healthcare.

It’s forecast that online medical appointments will hit 200 million this year, up from earlier estimates of 36 million. Healthcare cloud computing is anticipated to grow by $25.5 billion globally by 2024.