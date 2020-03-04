Markets

Robinhood To Provide A Discount As A ‘First Step’ To Make Up For Outage

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Robinhood outage compensation

After its systems went down as the markets bounced back from the most unfavorable week as of the financial crisis in 2008, the Robinhood trading app vowed to offer compensation for users. The app was not up and running on Monday, as the Dow increased by over 1,293 points or by 5 percent, TheNextWeb reported.

Robinhood said in an e-mail, according to the report, “When it comes to your money, issues like this are not acceptable. We realize we let you down, and our team is committed to improving your experience.” According to reports, the company is to provide a discount on subscriptions of $15 as a way to make up for the outage. The company says the move is a “first step” per reports and will eventually reach out to users to look into further compensation.

Technical errors meant that many users could not have taken advantage of potential financial gains on Monday. Tuesday morning also saw downtime from 6 to 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time, while the cut in the Fed Reserve rate started to move the markets to lose the increases. The app is now reportedly up and running.

While speculation has circulated about the downtime’s cause, an official Twitter account for Robinhood blamed “highly volatile and historic market conditions” and “record account sign-ups” as well as “record volume” per the report. Robinhood noted in a post that read, in part, “We now understand the cause of the outage was stress on our infrastructure — which struggled with unprecedented load.”

As previously reported, Robinhood underwent a massive outage on Monday (March 2). The firm told its clients on Monday, “We are experiencing a system-wide outage. We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.” A message by Robinhood to clients said, “Your portfolio information is not available right now. Please check back later.”

California-based Robinhood became popular with younger investors when it offered free trading in 2013. The firm said in December that it had 10 million users.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores. Walmart and Verizon will team up to use 5G technology in some stores.
5.0K
Walmart

Walmart Taps Verizon 5G To Power In-Store Health Centers

Walmart app Walmart app
4.5K
Data Dive

Data Dive, Big Moves Edition: Walmart, Uber Eats And The US Stock Market

AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news AmEx, SMB, card, sales, high-pressure, policies, rewards, news
4.3K
SMBs

AmEx Reportedly Used High-Pressure Tactics To Boost SMB Sales

Brighterion healthcare costs Brighterion healthcare costs
4.2K
Fraud Prevention

Mastercard: Using AI To Cure Healthcare’s $240B Fraud, Waste And Abuse Problem

Docusign has bought Seal Software. Docusign has bought Seal Software.
3.9K
Acquiring

DocuSign Buys Contract Analytics Firm Seal Software For $188M

The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies. The UK's regulator wants to split up the Big Four accounting companies.
3.7K
B2B Payments

UK Moves Closer To Big Four Accountancy Breakup

Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c
3.4K
Personnel

Visa’s Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c

Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks
3.2K
Digital Payments

What It Will Take To Really Kill The Check?

FinTech banking competition FinTech banking competition
2.9K
Merchant Innovation

DATA: How FI’s Innovation Gap Is Big Tech’s Big Opportunity

African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics
2.8K
Delivery

African eComm Firm Taps Local Agents, Businesses To Streamline Logistics 

How Digital Will Soften The Coronavirus Blow How Digital Will Soften The Coronavirus Blow
2.7K
Commerce Connected

How The Digital World Will Soften The Blow Of The Coronavirus

A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5. A new ballot initiative will attempt to fight AB 5.
2.7K
Gig Economy

Gig Worker Law Change Will Head To California Voters In November

Amazon fulfillment center Amazon fulfillment center
2.7K
Amazon

Amazon Speeds Up Deliveries In Four Cities

'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam 'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam
2.7K
Security & Fraud

‘Shark Tank’ Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Phishing Scam

Robinhood stock trading app Robinhood stock trading app
2.4K
Markets

Trading App Robinhood Sees Large Outage