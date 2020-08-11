Coupon Apps Jostle At A Steady Clip

Of words found adjacent to “COVID” in the business press these days one invariably sees mention of “rewards” and “savings” as well. It all adds up to the loyalty that’s achievable with any of the brands ranked in the latest PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Coupon Apps.

The Top 5

When last we checked in on coupon apps, things looked a bit different. This time around at No. 1 is Groupon, arguably the original, followed by No. 2 Ibotta, which recently achieved that coveted $1 billion “unicorn” valuation. At No. 3 is Honey, acquired by PayPal in 2019, with No. 4 GoodRX and its price-checking muscle also making the cut. Finishing the Top 5 in this PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Coupon Apps at No. 5 is Flipp, which pulls hots deals from over 2,000 merchants.

The Top 10

At No. 6 in the current ranking is popular cash-back app Rakuten, followed at No. 7 by real-time fuel search app GasBuddy, with shopping activity app ShopKick at No. 8, mobile scan and shop app ShopSavvy at No. 9 and, finishing off the Top 10 at No. 10, cash rewards app Receipt Hog.