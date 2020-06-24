FanDuel Launches Casino App In Pennsylvania

Fans of gambling in Pennsylvania will have access to a new stand-alone gambling app with FanDuel Group‘s newest product, according to a press release.

The FanDuel Casino app was initially only offered through the FanDuel Sportsbook app, which partnered with Valley Forge Casino and Boyd Gaming.

The new incarnation of the Casino app is stand-alone and only available in Pennsylvania thus far, and the release says it will be “secure, legal and fully regulated.” Users will be able to access their winnings in a simpler manner, and the app will still be available through the Sportsbook app for those who find that more convenient.

The shift to online sportsbooks and casino platforms due to the pandemic has helped with those platforms’ revenue. But the speed at which winners can receive their funds is one of the major sticking points for gamblers, according to a recent PYMNTS report.

The issues mirror those that the U.S. government dealt with in terms of disbursements. The government has been rolling out new programs to help people track their payments and has, in general, pointed out the advantages of more digital means of payment.

The new stand-alone FanDuel app boasts a bigger game library than the previous version and will contain games like blackjack, roulette and video poker, as well as slots like “Divine Fortune” and “Wheel of Fortune Extreme Spin Edition,” according to the release.

Jesse Chemtob, general manager of Casino with FanDuel Group, said the company is excited to introduce the new expansion in Pennsylvania.

“We’ve seen great engagement and interest with our FanDuel Casino product amongst our sportsbook customers to date, and we view this product evolution as a natural next step to provide a full-service gaming experience to our Pennsylvania customers,” he said, according to the release.