Personal Finance Apps Managing Nicely

Top players are staying on top but playing a game of musical chairs as PYMNTS latest Provider Ranking of Personal Finance Apps shows a hint of movement in the category.

The Top 5

Keeping its throne at No. 1 again is Robinhood, which raised $320 million in July to achieve an $8.6 billion valuation. Still solid at No. 2 is Chime, whose new credit card taps into bank account funds. Moving up one spot from the previous ranking is Albert Save And Spend taking No. 3 this month, placing popular Stash at No. 4 this time around. Rounding out the top five is Acorns with its specialization in micro-investing and robo-investing.

The Top 10

Current made it into the Top 5 in the previous ranking and is now positioned at No. 6, while No. 7 ranked Spendee may be starting a chart ascent. At No. 8 this time out is the Fidelity Investments app, followed at No. 9 by expense management app Expensify. At No. 10 for the latest Provider Ranking of Personal Finance Apps is the Digit Save finance app.