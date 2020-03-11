News

Today In Payments: Coronavirus To Trigger $820B In Corporate Travel Losses; Uber To Sideline Riders, Drivers With Coronavirus

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Today in Payments

In today’s top news, the travel industry stands to lose $820 billion due to coronavirus fears, Uber may sideline riders and drivers who have the coronavirus or have been exposed to it, and lawmakers questioned Wells Fargo’s CEO over fake account scandals.

Coronavirus Expected to Trigger $820B in Corporate Travel Losses

International corporate trips have largely been suspended as the coronavirus continues to spread, and the travel sector braces for an estimated revenue hit of $820 billion. China has been hit the hardest, accounting for almost half of all travel-related losses.

Riders, Drivers with Coronavirus Sidelined by Uber

Uber may sideline drivers and riders who have been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus or have been exposed to it. The ride-hailing company also said it has a team available 24/7 to support public health authorities.

Lawmakers Grill Wells CEO on Account Scandals

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf appeared before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday (March 10) to answer questions regarding past “fake account” scandals at the bank. Scharf, who came on as CEO four months ago, pointed to new leadership and a flatter organizational structure as important elements of the firm’s plans for progress.

Credit Sesame Launches Free Digital Bank Account

Credit and loan company Credit Sesame has announced a new, free digital bank account to help customers grow cash and credit in one place. The account offers a Sesame Cash debit card, partnering with Mastercard as its card network.

Western Union CEO on Solving for the Future of Global, Inclusive Financial Services

To stay young and competitive at 170, Western Union has opened its platform to enable some of the FinTech and Big Tech companies that are looking to dominate the global payments stage. It’s all part of the firm’s massive investment in digitization so that everyone, everywhere in the world, can access financial services, Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek told Karen Webster.

Global Payments: Taking a Localized Approach to Fighting Fraud

Different social norms and customer-merchant expectations impact what fraud looks like in a given region, explains Dan Sketcher, head of product for Global Payments’ AU/NZ region. In this month’s AML/KYC Tracker, Sketcher discusses why global fraud-fighting requires a more local, personalized approach.

How Amazon’s Cashierless Tech Will (or Won’t) Change the Physical Retail Landscape

Amazon has been slowly but surely expanding its walk in, walk out technology — there are now 26 Go stores in operation in the U.S., and new openings scheduled. The eCommerce giant is now offering it to other retailers, with some caveats. Details are sparse, but here’s what we know.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus. Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus.
5.3K
Coronavirus

Ride-hailing, Delivery Cos. Eye Coronavirus Worker Pay Fund

PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research
5.0K
Security & Fraud

PayPal On Bringing Data Firepower To Bust Illegal Gun Trafficking

4.4K
B2B Payments

A B2C Merchant’s Guide To The B2B Ecosystem

Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others. Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others.
4.1K
Biometrics

Tech Firms Want Moderation, Not Bans, On Facial Recognition

SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike
3.4K
Retail

SoulCycle Challenges Peloton By Launching At Home Bike

Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt
3.2K
Economy

Will The Coronavirus Unleash Corporate Debt Contagion?

Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless, Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless,
3.1K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Sells ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology To Merchants

Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns
3.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

SoftBank Shareholders Push For Grab, Gojek Deal In Indonesia

Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects
3.0K
Coronavirus

Groceries, Retailers Limit Purchase Of Coronavirus Supplies; Hotels Deal With Cancellations

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity
2.9K
2
Acquiring

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity

Coronavirus Coronavirus
2.7K
Coronavirus

Commerce Takes Hit From Coronavirus With Travel, Supply Chain Impacts

Quickbooks has added new features. Quickbooks has added new features.
2.6K
B2B Payments

QuickBooks Deepens PayPal Integration For SMB Payments

SMB solutions SMB solutions
2.5K
B2B Payments

Metro Bank Links With ezbob For Same-Day SMB Loans

Using First Principles To Compete With Banks Using First Principles To Compete With Banks
2.5K
Banking

How To Compete With Banks: Start With First Principles

artificial intelligence AI chatbot artificial intelligence AI chatbot
2.5K
Coronavirus

How Hospitals Use AI To Triage The Triage