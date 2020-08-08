Online content subscription purchasing experiences are far different from that ideal in practice, however. Magazines, newspapers, television networks and other content providers typically offer more uniform interfaces that may not consider their customers’ geographies, content or payment preferences.

The standard approach to conversion that has been representative of the digital content ecosystem — the paywall — could be on its way to becoming a thing of the past, according to Trevor Kaufman, CEO of New York City-headquartered software- as-a-service firm Piano.io, which offers an assortment of artificial intelligence (AI)- and machine learning (ML)-enabled content management products. Kaufman explained in a recent interview with PYMNTS how payment and content customization can impact consumers’ digital user experiences.

Businesses generally prioritize getting customers on eCommerce sites or digital content platforms to make purchases above all else, and digital content platforms have leaned on paywall strategies to increase conversion. Consumers are eventually restricted from viewing site content until they subscribe or pay for additional access.