In today’s top payments news around the world, international FinTech firm EBANX and Visa have grown their partnership, while Delivero is reportedly the latest startup to consider going public. Plus, Ant Group has rolled out its Trusple blockchain platform.

Visa, EBANX Grow Partnership For Commerce In Brazil

EBANX and Visa said they have expanded their strategic collaboration sealed by a participation agreement with Visa do Brasil for Visa's Money Transfer Merchant Program. The partnership makes the relationship between the two companies stronger and is centered around offering payments services to international websites that sell to Brazil through EBANX offerings as well as shoppers in the nation who buy from them.

U.K. Food Delivery Startup Deliveroo Considers IPO

Deliveroo is the newest startup to mull over having an initial public offering (IPO). The British digital delivery platform has reportedly had discussions with possible investors about the potential of filing an IPO in 2021. Final decisions have reportedly not been made, and the company could opt not to proceed with the listing plans. Deliveroo was reportedly valued at over $2 billion three years ago.

Ant Group Launches B2B X-Border Blockchain Trading Platform

Ant Group has rolled out a blockchain technology for cross-border trade by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) named Trusple. Ant has invested in blockchain research and development as of 2015, with the new product representing the recent effort to look into the technology. Ant, which runs mobile payment app Alipay, introduced Trusple in China Friday (Sept. 25).

IMF: Global Economy Beginning To 'Turn The Corner'

The international economy might be destined for a brighter future than what was thought only a few months prior, according to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) official, with better economic indicators from China than were estimated and other economies getting better as well. IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice wasn’t completely optimistic since he cautioned that some economies of developing nations are in “precarious situations,” and increasing debt levels could present problems in the future.