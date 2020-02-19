News

Today In Payments: LendingClub Buys Radius Bank; Walmart Reports Tepid In-Store Sales

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

In today’s top news, LendingClub buys Radius Bancorp in a “transformative” deal, Walmart reports disappointing quarterly earnings due to tepid holiday sales, and Macy’s is downgraded to a junk-bond status.

LendingClub CEO Heralds ‘Transformative’ Radius Bank Buy

LendingClub’s positive earnings report on Tuesday (Feb. 18) was overshadowed by its deal to acquire U.S. bank Radius Bancorp for $185 million. CEO Scott Sanborn called the deal “transformative,” and he said it paves the path for the combined entity to become a digital bank.

Walmart Sees 37 Pct Growth In eCommerce, In-Store Sales Remain Tepid

Walmart’s disappointing earnings results on Tuesday (Feb. 18) demonstrate physical retailers’ struggles to compete with the rapid digitization of retail, especially with Amazon’s continual growth. Walmart execs pointed only to tepid holiday sales as an explanation.

Macy’s Dropped To Junk-Bond Status

Macy’s credit rating has been downgraded from BBB- to BB+, effectively junk status, by S&P Global Ratings. This comes just weeks after the retailer announced a $1.5 billion cost-cutting plan to combat decaying revenues due to the stagnating mall traffic in recent years.

Alexa Touts Screen To Boost Voice Commerce

Consider Amazon’s Super Bowl commercial. In the drive to bring voice commerce to the mainstream, Amazon seems to be looking toward a visual component with the Echo Show.

CORT On Using Mobile, Visual Purchasing To Solve B2B Event Payments Friction

Trade show and corporate fundraiser event planners face a myriad of payment challenges. They must outfit venues on-the-go, making payments and adjusting orders without worrying about handling paper-based invoices. In the B2B eCommerce Report, Lilian Shen of B2B furniture rental firm CORT Events explained how visualization tools and access to swift mobile purchasing options can enable fast, flexible event planning.

POS Financing: There’s A Lending Marketplace For That

Fresh off a new venture investment from Visa, ChargeAfter CEO Meidad Sharon spoke with Karen Webster about the company’s structure as a marketplace of lenders that offers consumer choice at checkout — and a single integration for merchants to enable it.

Coronavirus Fear Infects NYC Ridesharing

Chinese customers in New York City are noticing a disturbing trend among taxis and the ridesharing services: Some drivers are rejecting them onsite for fear of infection with the coronavirus. But the city has no reported cases thus far. Unfortunately, history tells us sometimes a little unexpected over-reaction can have big economic effects.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

softbank, latin america, ecommerce, healthcare, fintech, latin american, Brazil, fund, softbank, latin america, ecommerce, healthcare, fintech, latin american, Brazil, fund,
3.1K
Investments

SoftBank Earmarks $1B For eCommerce, Healthcare And FinTech In LatAm

Swiss, Chocolatier, Barry Callebaut, Mona Lisa, 3D, printing, food, pastry chef, Jordi Roca Swiss, Chocolatier, Barry Callebaut, Mona Lisa, 3D, printing, food, pastry chef, Jordi Roca
3.0K
Retail

Hershey’s, Nestlé Supplier To Offer Mass Production Of 3D Printed Chocolate

rakuten-investments-sell-pinterest rakuten-investments-sell-pinterest
2.9K
Investments

Rakuten Dumps $1.4B In Tech Holdings, Including Pinterest Stake

Mark Zuckerberg has ideas on Facebook's unique role as a company. Mark Zuckerberg has ideas on Facebook's unique role as a company.
2.7K
Facebook

Zuckerberg Talks Guidelines For How To Regulate Facebook

bitcoin-singapore bitcoin-singapore
2.5K
1
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Binance Applies For Singapore Crypto License; CFTC Files Charges In Digital Ponzi Scheme

Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b
2.5K
B2B Payments

French FinTech Closes $4M For New Neobank

Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, kroger, stock, investments, shares, stake, 13F filings, regulatory data, news Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, kroger, stock, investments, shares, stake, 13F filings, regulatory data, news
2.5K
Investments

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Stake In Kroger

australia, aussie, SMBs, small business, tax office, ATO, tax debt, credit report, news australia, aussie, SMBs, small business, tax office, ATO, tax debt, credit report, news
2.4K
B2B Payments

Aussie Tax Office Reminds SMBs To Pay Debt

Visa Visa
2.4K
VISA

Visa, Accor Team To Push Loyalty Past Points To Preference

coronavirus-japan-china-economy coronavirus-japan-china-economy
2.3K
International

Japanese Sales Tax Triggers 6 Pct Economic Contraction

housing market rising housing market rising
2.3K
Real Estate

US Home Sales Hit Highest January Peak In Years

2.2K
Intelligence of Things

Cisco On The Future Of Safe And Smart Cities

2.2K
Brexit

N26’s UK Customers Scramble After Bank’s Exit

Warm January Hampers Manufacturing, Ups Spending Warm January Hampers Manufacturing, Ups Spending
2.1K
Economy

Gov’t: US Manufacturing Spend Dips As US Consumer Spending Rises

coronavirus, alibaba, loans, outbreak, economic, impact, ecommerce, economy, news coronavirus, alibaba, loans, outbreak, economic, impact, ecommerce, economy, news
2.1K
International

China’s Alibaba Loans Near $3B To Coronavirus-Affected Firms