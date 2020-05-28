In an effort to bring greater value to its small and medium-sized business (SMB) card members, American Express Canada is debuting limited-time offers as well as solutions. The company said that the changes seek to tackle the evolving requirements of today’s businesses, with the inclusion of modifications to spending habits as well as limitations on travel per an announcement.

Business platinum card members, in one case, can receive a $45 statement credit for making a “qualifying purchase” after taxes of a minimum of $45 at the Canadian FedEx website or at FedEx locations that are participating by the end of the calendar year. They can earn as many as six statement credits for each registered card over the offer period for an overall value of as high as $270.

In addition, business platinum card members can also receive a single $250 statement credit by using their registered card to make a minimum of $250 in “qualifying purchases” after taxes at a page on the Canadian Dell website or through a Dell technologies advisor by phone by Aug. 27 of this year.

Business platinum card members can also receive a $40 statement credit for using their registered card to spend a minimum of $40 in qualifying purchases after taxes by the end of the calendar year at participating Canadian mobile service providers. They can earn as many as four statement credits per registered card over the offer period for an overall maximum $160 value.

Card members have to log onto their online services account or the American Express Mobile App and register a card that is eligible in the Amex Offers area.

American Express Canada Vice President and General Manager, Global Commercial Services Paul Roman said in the announcement, “This is a crucial time for businesses as they work to overcome the many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why we remain focused on supporting businesses throughout this difficult time.”

In separate news, American Express Canada had announced the rollout of the American Express Business Edge Card in October, which is designed to bolster spend management for small and medium-sized businesses in the country.